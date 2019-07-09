BWW Review and Photo Coverage: HOOTIE AND THE BLOWFISH Group Therapy Tour

Hootie and the Blowfish was formed in 1986 when Darius Rucker and Mark Bryan met while attending college. The two friends only performed covers and called themselves the Wolf Brothers. Later they added two more members, Dean Felber and Jim Sonefeld to complete the band we now know as Hootie and the Blowfish. Their real success came when they released their first album, Cracked Rear View in 1994. As the album reached platinum status, it showed no signs of sales slowing down and eventually became platinum 21 times over making it one of the top 20 best-selling albums of all time. As they had much success, more albums followed with tours and television appearances. For a time, Hootie and the Blowfish took a break as Rucker's solo country career took off. Now, in 2019, Hootie and the Blowfish are as strong as ever as they embark on a 44-city tour with Barenaked Ladies.

At a recent show, it was evident that the band was as fresh as ever and still attracting large audiences wherever they perform. Audience favorites included such songs as "Hold My Hand," "Let Her Cry," "I Go Blind," and saving "I Only Wanna Be With You. for the final encore. A Hootie and the Blowfish wouldn't be complete without Rucker singing some of his solo hits including "Alright" and "Wagon Wheel." There were many surprises and covers included in the show that had the audience clapping and swaying especially when they covered the R.E.M. hit, "Losing My Religion."

To say that Hootie and the Blowfish still have it, is an understatement. There is no indication of this multi-talented group to slow down or step away. The concert was entertaining from start to finish and the audience didn't want to leave when the show ended.

As they continue their tour, many cities will follow. Check out their tour schedule on their website and secure your tickets now before they are sold-out.

PHOTO CREDIT: Kathy Strain





