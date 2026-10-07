BUSH to Release RAZORBLADE SUITCASE Deluxe Edition

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Thirty years after its original release, Bush's chart-topping sophomore album, Razorblade Suitcase, returns in a Deluxe Edition, out December 11 via Craft Recordings. Available on 2-CD and digital, the set pairs the original 13-track album with rarities from the era, including B-sides, previously unreleased demos and live recordings. Out now is 'Greedy Fly (16 Oz. Demo Version),' offering an early preview of the collection.

Also marking the album's 30th anniversary is a new vinyl pressing of Razorblade Suitcase (In Addition), the expanded set first released in 2016. The limited-edition 2-LP pairs the original album with four bonus tracks on Gold & Blue Swirl vinyl and is available exclusively from BushOfficial.com and CraftRecordings.com.

Released November 19, 1996, Razorblade Suitcase found Bush pushing beyond the polished alt-rock of their breakthrough debut, Sixteen Stone. After nearly two years of touring, Gavin Rossdale and the band entered the studio with Steve Albini, whose raw, uncompromising approach captured the muscle, tension and live energy they had developed on the road. Recorded in England, including sessions at Abbey Road Studios, the album marked a darker, harder-edged evolution in Bush's sound.

Razorblade Suitcase debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while its lead single 'Swallowed' spent seven consecutive weeks atop Billboard's Modern Rock Tracks chart. 'Greedy Fly' followed, reaching No. 3 on the Modern Rock chart, with 'Bonedriven' and 'Cold Contagious' also released as singles. 'Mouth,' meanwhile, took on another life the following year through its remix on Bush's Deconstructed album.

The Deluxe Edition adds the B-sides 'Old,' 'Broken TV,' 'Sleeper,' and 'Bubbles,' along with previously unreleased demos and live recordings. Highlights include 16 Oz. demos of 'Greedy Fly' and 'Cold Contagious'; 'Glycerine' live at Pinkpop; 'Insect Kin' and 'Personal Holloway' recorded at The Forum in London; and 'Insect Kin' from the band's November 23, 1996 appearance on Saturday Night Live, four days after Razorblade Suitcase was released.

Also included is 'In a Lonely Place (Tricky Mix),' Bush's atmospheric take on the New Order classic, originally recorded for The Crow: City of Angels soundtrack. Produced and mixed by influential Bristol artist Tricky, the track brings his distinctive approach to Bush's rock intensity and experimental edge.

Razorblade Suitcase (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist

1. Personal Holloway

2. Greedy Fly

3. Swallowed

4. Insect Kin

5. Cold Contagious

6. A Tendency To Start Fires

7. Mouth

8. Straight, No Chaser

9. History

10. Synapse

11. Communicator

12. Bonedriven

13. Distant Voices

14. Old

15. Broken TV

16. Sleeper

17. Bubbles

18. Glycerine (Live At Pink Pop, Holland)

19. In A Lonely Place (Tricky Mix)

20. Insect Kin (Live On 'Saturday Night Live')

21. Cold Contagious (16 Oz. Demo Version)

22. Greedy Fly (16 Oz. Demo Version)

23. Insect Kin (Live At The Forum, London)

24. Personal Holloway (Live At The Forum, London)

About Bush

After three decades, Bush remain one of rock's most enduring and dynamic forces. With over 25 million records sold, a GRAMMY nomination, 1.1 billion streams, and 28 consecutive Top 40 hits (including eight #1s), the London-formed band continues to define modern rock. Their anthems 'Glycerine,' 'Machinehead,' and 'Comedown' remain staples across radio and film, while their influence spans generations of fans.

Bush's tenth studio album, I Beat Loneliness (2025), has already amassed over 20 million streams and produced the band's 8th #1 single on U.S. Active Rock Radio, 'The Land of Milk and Honey.' Rolling Stone hailed it as 'Post-grunge at its best with a high nostalgia factor.' Bush carried that momentum into 2026 with a standout Tiny Desk performance, a headline tour, first-time appearances at Stagecoach and BottleRock, and international dates across Germany, the UK, and Australia.

Bush is: Gavin Rossdale (vocals, guitar), Chris Traynor (guitar), Corey Britz (bass), and Nik Hughes (drums).

About Craft Recordings

Craft Recordings is home to one of the largest and most essential collections of master recordings and compositions in the world. Its storied repertoire includes landmark releases from icons such as Joan Baez, John Coltrane, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Celia Cruz, Miles Davis, Isaac Hayes, John Lee Hooker, Little Richard, R.E.M., and Joan Sebastian. Plus, the catalog recordings of celebrated contemporary acts including A Day to Remember, Daddy Yankee, Evanescence, Alison Krauss, Nine Inch Nails, Taking Back Sunday and Violent Femmes, to name just a few. Renowned imprints with catalogs issued under the Craft banner include Fania, Fantasy, Fearless, Musart, Nitro, Panart, Prestige, Riverside, Rounder, Specialty, Stax, Vanguard, Varèse Sarabande, Vee-Jay and Victory, among many others.

Craft creates thoughtfully curated packages, with a meticulous devotion to quality and a commitment to preservation—ensuring that these recordings endure for new generations to discover. Craft is also home to the Billie Holiday and Tammy Wynette estates which preserve and protect their respective names, likeness and music through day-to-day legacy management of these cultural trailblazers. Craft Recordings is part of BMG. For more, visit CraftRecordings.com.

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