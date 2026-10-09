BURTON C. BELL AND THE VOID to Play Canadian Dates December 8–12
The former Fear Factory frontman brings his new project to venues across Quebec and Ontario.
Burton C. Bell and The Void will head to Canada this December for a special four-show warm-up run, setting the stage for a busy 2027 and bringing Bell's next creative chapter to Canadian audiences.
As the founding vocalist and lyricist of Fear Factory, Bell was the band's only consistent member for more than 30 years. His unmistakable voice, lyrics and creative vision helped define a catalog that became highly influential in industrial and modern metal.
For the past two years, Bell has focused on building what comes next, bringing together a new group of musicians and creating Burton C. Bell and The Void. Heavy, groovy, dark and moody, the project brings his signature vocal presence into a new creative space, with its own identity and a vision firmly focused on the future.
The December performances offer fans an opportunity to experience this new chapter live as Burton C. Bell and The Void build momentum heading into 2027.
Canadian Tour Dates — December 2026
December 8 — Montreal, Quebec — Piranha Bar
December 9 — Ottawa, Ontario — Rainbow Bistro
December 10 — Quebec City, Quebec — La Source de la Martinière
December 12 — Toronto, Ontario — Rockpile
VIP packages are on sale now. Visit BurtonCBell.com for tour information and VIP access. Concert admission is sold separately.
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