BURTON C. BELL AND THE VOID to Play Canadian Dates December 8–12

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Burton C. Bell and The Void will head to Canada this December for a special four-show warm-up run, setting the stage for a busy 2027 and bringing Bell's next creative chapter to Canadian audiences.

As the founding vocalist and lyricist of Fear Factory, Bell was the band's only consistent member for more than 30 years. His unmistakable voice, lyrics and creative vision helped define a catalog that became highly influential in industrial and modern metal.

For the past two years, Bell has focused on building what comes next, bringing together a new group of musicians and creating Burton C. Bell and The Void. Heavy, groovy, dark and moody, the project brings his signature vocal presence into a new creative space, with its own identity and a vision firmly focused on the future.

The December performances offer fans an opportunity to experience this new chapter live as Burton C. Bell and The Void build momentum heading into 2027.

Canadian Tour Dates — December 2026

December 8 — Montreal, Quebec — Piranha Bar

December 9 — Ottawa, Ontario — Rainbow Bistro

December 10 — Quebec City, Quebec — La Source de la Martinière

December 12 — Toronto, Ontario — Rockpile

VIP packages are on sale now. Visit BurtonCBell.com for tour information and VIP access. Concert admission is sold separately.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 12 Hrs 38 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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