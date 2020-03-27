BTS Postpones North American Tour Due to Health Crisis

Korean pop group BTS has postponed their North American tour due to the current health crisis.

The tour was set to begin on April 25 in Santa Clara, and continue through June 6 where it would play its final show in Chicago. The Map of the Soul: 7 tour was set to visit 37 cities, including Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, and Toronto.

BTS' management company, Big Hit Entertainment, released a statement saying that the tour will be rescheduled. Refunds were not addressed, but previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates.

The statement says: "We are closely monitoring and following the guidance of all local governments regarding public events to ensure we are providing a safe environment for everyone involved as we continue to update our tour plans. We will share additional information regarding these new concert dates shortly."

The band has not yet made an announcement about the European leg of the tour, set to begin on July 3.





