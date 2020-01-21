BTS Announce New North American Tour Dates

Today global superstars BTS announce their return to the U.S. and Europe with their MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR. The outing follows last year's massive BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' which sold out 6 stadium shows in the U.S. in minutes.

MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR will be their biggest North American tour ever and kicks off on April 25th in Santa Clara. The outing will also travel to Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington D.C., and Toronto before wrapping on June 6th in Chicago. Please see full itinerary below.

Tickets can be purchased through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan® platform. BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP users will have the first chance to participate in the GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP VERIFIED FAN PRESALE beginning at 3pm local time on Wednesday, February 5th through 11pm local time on Thursday, February 6th. The General Verified Fan presale (for non-fan club members) will begin at 3pm local time on Thursday, February 6th through 11pm local time that same day.

Fans can register for the Verified Fan presale now through Sunday, February 2nd at 10pm EST by signing up HERE. Registered fans who receive an invitation code will have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public on sale. Ticketmaster Verified Fan does not guarantee that everyone who is verified and receives an invitation code will get a ticket. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7th at 3pm local time at LiveNation.com. BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBER PRESALE and General Verified Fan registration are open now through Sunday, February 2nd at 10pm ET. For more information about the presale, please visit our FAQ page.

BTS 2020 U.S. TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE Sat Apr 25 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium Sun Apr 26 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium Sat May 02 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl Stadium Sun May 03 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl Stadium Sat May 09 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium Sun May 10 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium Thu May 14 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium Sun May 17 Atlanta, GA Bobby Dodd Stadium Sat May 23 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium Sun May 24 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium Wed May 27 Washington, DC FedExField Sat May 30 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre Sun May 31 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre Fri Jun 05 Chicago, IL Soldier Field Sat Jun 06 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

BTS 2020 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 3 London, GBR Twickenham Stadium Sat Jul 4 London, GBR Twickenham Stadium Sat Jul 11 Berlin, DEU Olympiastadion Berlin Sun Jul 12 Berlin, DEU Olympiastadion Berlin Fri Jul 17 Barcelona, ESP Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys Sat Jul 18 Barcelona, ESP Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys





