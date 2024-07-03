BRIDEAR Details World Tour; Watch Music Video for New Single 'CULT'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Japanese metal band BRIDEAR have just released their brand new album Born Again via Psychomanteum Records. To celebrate they have also unveiled the spectacular video for their new single ‘CULT’ one of the highlights of the album.

The video, which sees two witches waging war for the soul of a willing victim, was created using a mixture of real world and AI technology, and is the perfect accompaniment to the fast-paced, high-energy track, full of guitar pyrotechnics and pummelling rhythms alongside lead singer Kimi’s impassioned vocals.

The new album, Born Again, sees BRIDEAR deliver a mission statement of raw and unapologetic heavy metal brilliance. It is the ultimate showcase of their unique blend of captivating melodies and intense atmosphere, alongside unforgiving no-holds-barred walls of mighty riffs, epic solos and bone crushing drums.



The band debuted four of the album’s songs live as part of a release day performance in Tokyo to an ecstatic reaction. Influential magazine BURRN has called the album BRIDEAR’s masterpiece, giving it a score of 90/100, and the band have been featured in all of Japan’s major music titles – so it’s no wonder that the album has shot straight into Japan’s iTunes metal chart at #2!



The international press are also raving over the brilliant nature of Born Again with Metal Hammer calling it, “another triumph [they] have nailed down a sound that is at once quintessentially Japanese and uniquely theirs… marrying NWOBHM and European power-metal with infectious J-Pop choruses”.



And Kerrang state that it’s “massive” and “a thrilling new chapter”, claiming, “the all-female Fukuoka collective have sharpened their shred-heavy Euro-power metal attack while retaining the flavour of the land of the rising sun… there’s a self-confidence in their big vision… with enough invention and individuality for a few crowd-pleasing twists in the tale”.



The quintet from Fukuoka, who originally formed in 2012, have exploded across the metal scene in recent years and for this album they jetted out to Gothenburg, Sweden to record with legendary metal producer Fredrik Nordström (In Flames, At the Gates, HammerFall, Bring Me The Horizon) at Studio Fredman. Nordström claims, “‘Born Again’ is for sure in my Top 5 albums of my career! They are an amazing band and this is a world-class album.”



The album features the band’s first ever guest with Dream Evil’s Nick Night providing his high-flying vocals on ‘Die Like This’ which closes the record. And BRIDEAR will be joining Dream Evil as main support in Australia at the end of October, with the first date together in Brisbane on Halloween (Oct 31st).



After the run of Australian shows with Dream Evil, BRIDEAR will be embarking on their own huge run of shows around the globe as part of their first-ever world tour. Continuing through the end of 2024 and well into 2025, the tour will bring BRIDEAR to more countries and cities than ever before.



KIMI says: “We are so excited to start our first world tour! The reaction to 'Born Again’ has been amazing and we can't wait to play these songs for the world!”

BRIDEAR UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES - 2025

4 April – Stereo, Glasgow

5 April – The Cluny 2, Newcastle

6 April – Deaf Institute, Manchester

9 April – The Parish, Huddersfield

10 April – venue TBA, Bristol

11 April – The Flapper, Birmingham

12 April – Underworld, London



Born Again is released on CD and all streaming platforms, with a vinyl release later in the year. A CD and merchandise bundle is available now at the official Psychomanteum Record store – www.psychoshop.net / www.psychomanteumrecords.com

Comments