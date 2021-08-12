BRIC JAZZFEST to Return October 21-23

BRIC, an arts and media institution anchored in Downtown Brooklyn whose work spans contemporary visual and performing arts, media, and civic action, announced today the in-person return of Jazzfest to BRIC House (647 Fulton St.) this Fall.

One of BRIC's premiere performing arts programs, JazzFest is a widely-known three-day marathon Jazz music festival that brings together legendary figures, groundbreaking artists and newcomers from across the genre. BRIC JazzFest 2020 was rescheduled for spring 2021 and was a virtual only event.

This year's star-studded lineup is co-curated by performer Madison McFerrin along with Executive Producer Lia Camille Crockett and Winter JazzFest Founder Brice Rosenbloom.

BRIC will announce more artists to join the lineup in the coming weeks.



The full-lineup can be found below and also on BRIC's website at bricartsmedia.org/JazzFest.

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

Cecile McLorin Salvant

SuperBlue: Kurt Elling featuring Charlie Hunter

Yasser Tejeda

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

Sun Ra Arkestra

Thana Alexa & ONA

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

Madison McFerrin

L'Rain

ç'est tois (branch/stewart/holmes)

+more acts TBA

"During these uncertain times, I couldn't be more thrilled that we're able to bring our communities safely together through the healing power of music," said Lia Camille Crocket, Director of Performing Arts at BRIC. "In the spirit of Jazz music and improvisation, we're going to have a few surprises for our BRIC family this year throughout the Festival weekend. We can't wait to safely welcome you back to BRIC House -- we've missed you!"

"I'm so grateful and humbled that BRIC asked me to curate this year's JazzFest," Madison McFerrin, Co-Curator of BRIC JazzFest, said. "Curating an event of this scale was such an awesome challenge. I wanted to make sure this festival showed the expansive, intergenerational range that is jazz; from standards to experimental, from Hip-Hop to Afro-Latinx. Knowing the power of music, my hope is that this incredible lineup helps bring the Brooklyn community some much needed healing vibes during these challenging times."

BRIC House will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours in order to attend Jazzfest this Fall.