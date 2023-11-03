BRATTY Releases New Album 'TR3S' and Shares 'La Última Vez' Video - Watch Here!

Mexican singer-songwriter BRATTY released her new album TRES today and shared the video for “La Última Vez.” Unfolding in fuzzed-out riffs and frenetic textures, BRATTY channels the oddly addictive nature of obsession on the new single and you can view the video below!

In an evolution of the unguarded storytelling that's made her one of the most compelling young artists to emerge in recent years, the 23-year-old Mexico native sets that introspection to a bright and dreamy form of indie-pop/surf-rock, lit up in her sweetly disarming vocal work and effervescent melodies. The latest triumph in a breakout year that's included making her U.S. debut with a much-celebrated set at Coachella, TR3S ultimately finds an unlikely power in absolute sensitivity.

BRATTY says, “For me, TRES is an album that I feel very satisfied with from start to finish; from the concept, the music, the production, the lyrics, and the videos. It talks about nostalgia, identity, constant uncertainty, and fear of the future. It's a very personal album for me.”

An all-encompassing outlet for the most difficult emotions, TR3S examines the grief and confusion of fading connection on “Ya No Es Lo Mismo.” Released last month, the gloriously moody piece of new-wave-leaning pop followed the powerful "Agosto," the luminous “Estos Días,” and the sublimely cathartic “Radio.”

Named for her lucky number, BRATTY's third full-length expands on the graceful musicality she first began honing by self-recording songs in her bedroom at age 16. In bringing the 12-song album to life, the self-taught multi-instrumentalist worked with producer Julián Bernal (a Latin Grammy Award winner known for his work with artists like Cuco and Elsa y Elmar), shaping a more elaborate sound while embracing a certain unbridled freedom in the creative process. “Julián really helped me to challenge myself with my vocals and guitar-playing, but at the same time the main focus of the whole album was to have fun and be true to myself,” says BRATTY. “With my last record, I overthought everything: what I was going to write about, how to express it in a way that people could relate to and identify with. This time I just wanted to get back to doing what felt right, like I did when I first started this project.”