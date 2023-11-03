BRATTY Releases New Album 'TR3S' and Shares 'La Última Vez' Video - Watch Here!

Named for her lucky number, BRATTY's third full-length expands on the graceful musicality she first began honing by self-recording songs in her bedroom at age 16.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards

BRATTY Releases New Album 'TR3S' and Shares 'La Última Vez' Video - Watch Here!

Mexican singer-songwriter BRATTY  released her new album TRES today and shared the video for “La Última Vez.” Unfolding in fuzzed-out riffs and frenetic textures, BRATTY channels the oddly addictive nature of obsession on the new single and you can view the video below!

In an evolution of the unguarded storytelling that's made her one of the most compelling young artists to emerge in recent years, the 23-year-old Mexico native sets that introspection to a bright and dreamy form of indie-pop/surf-rock, lit up in her sweetly disarming vocal work and effervescent melodies. The latest triumph in a breakout year that's included making her U.S. debut with a much-celebrated set at Coachella, TR3S ultimately finds an unlikely power in absolute sensitivity.

BRATTY says, “For me, TRES is an album that I feel very satisfied with from start to finish; from the concept, the music, the production, the lyrics, and the videos. It talks about nostalgia, identity, constant uncertainty, and fear of the future. It's a very personal album for me.”

An all-encompassing outlet for the most difficult emotions, TR3S examines the grief and confusion of fading connection on “Ya No Es Lo Mismo.” Released last month, the gloriously moody piece of new-wave-leaning pop followed the powerful "Agosto," the luminous “Estos Días,” and the sublimely cathartic “Radio.”

Named for her lucky number, BRATTY's third full-length expands on the graceful musicality she first began honing by self-recording songs in her bedroom at age 16. In bringing the 12-song album to life, the self-taught multi-instrumentalist worked with producer Julián Bernal (a Latin Grammy Award winner known for his work with artists like Cuco and Elsa y Elmar), shaping a more elaborate sound while embracing a certain unbridled freedom in the creative process. “Julián really helped me to challenge myself with my vocals and guitar-playing, but at the same time the main focus of the whole album was to have fun and be true to myself,” says BRATTY. “With my last record, I overthought everything: what I was going to write about, how to express it in a way that people could relate to and identify with. This time I just wanted to get back to doing what felt right, like I did when I first started this project.”



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Andi Jane Releases Heartfelt Ballad Hide The Key Photo
Andi Jane Releases Heartfelt Ballad 'Hide The Key'

Nashville's hidden gem Andi Jane releases heartfelt piano ballad 'Hide the Key' that captures the universal experience of realizing when it's time to walk away. With stripped-down production, Andi's authentic lyrics take center stage, creating a unique and unforgettable sound.

2
Kayslee Don Collins (Daisy Jones & The Six) Shares New Single Photo
Kayslee Don Collins (Daisy Jones & The Six) Shares New Single

Kayslee Don Collins (Daisy Jones & The Six) shares her heartbreaker of a new single 'Canyon Daddy'. Find out more about the latest release from the talented artist. Fresh off the heels of recent singles “Easy to Leave,” “Cycles” and Daisy Jones & The Six soundtrack highlight, “The River,” Kayslee Don Collins' new song, “Canyon Daddy.'

3
Electronic Rock Legends Pendulum Release Adventurous EP Anima Photo
Electronic Rock Legends Pendulum Release Adventurous EP 'Anima'

PENDULUM, the electronic rock legends, have released their highly anticipated EP 'Anima' featuring collaborations with Scarlxrd and Matt Tuck. The EP is out now via Virgin Music Group/Mushroom Group. Check it out now!

4
Youth Fountain Releases New Album Together In Lonesome Photo
Youth Fountain Releases New Album 'Together In Lonesome'

Emo/pop-punk project Youth Fountain, the brainchild of guitarist/vocalist Tyler Zanon, has released its latest new album Together In Lonesome. Out now via Pure Noise Records, Together In Lonesome features recent singles 'Identical Days', “Roses In My Backpack”, and “Fallen Short”. Watch the new music video now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
THE BOOK OF MORMON