BMG Presents 'Classic Rock Renaissance'

A brand new follow up to the incredible compilation album phenomenon 'Classic Rock', released in 1978, has been announced, featuring remastered versions of the original tracklist, as well as 6 takes on modern hits.

'Classic Rock Renaissance', released on 31st March on BMG, will feature hits from the likes of Coldplay and Adele, as well as remastered versions of songs on the original album by Bowie, Pink Floyd, The Beach Boys, Led Zeppelin, and more.

Originally conceived by producers Don Reedman and Jeff Jarratt, the original 'Classic Rock' became a pioneering phenomenon with its groundbreaking mix of rock and pop songs rearranged in an orchestral style, and went platinum in the UK.

Along with the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), who also feature on the new album, as well as the Royal Choral Society, Reedman and Jarratt paved a musical path on 'Classic Rock' that still to this day is resonating.

Don says :

"I thought the combination of classical and rock music was obvious: Classic Rock. It described how those worlds could collide in two words. I wondered: 'What if I could make this happen?' The potential of the idea gave me goosebumps."

The album has become a forefather to all kinds of symphonic crossover projects, seen now everywhere amongst every genre from rave to dance to hip-hop; let alone in Reedman's own recent orchestral projects for the music of Elvis, Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison.

David Bowie and Pete Townshend were among the fans, with Bowie enthusing of the LSO's take on 'Life On Mars', commenting "It sounds so big and grand!"

The new album cements the legacy of the original in its truest spirit with its lush sound remastered, and the addition of 6 new tracks.

On the album and working with the LSO again, Don says:

"The LSO were so thrilled to do Classic Rock again. . They said that they still get a steady flow of enquiries about Classic Rock, after all these years. There's something magical about that orchestra. They're so committed and so excited. Those new recordings sound so fresh - but so do the songs from that first album in 1978. They still sparkle."

Kathryn McDowell, Managing Director of the London Symphony Orchestra said:

" Classic Rock is an important part of the LSO's story, the recordings brought the Orchestra to a whole new audience across the world. We were delighted to be asked back to Abbey Road to record the new tracks, I hope very much we have the same success all over again."