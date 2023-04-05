BLONDSHELL Debuts New Song 'Salad'

Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) made her Late Night TV debut last night with a performance that emphasized why she won this year's SXSW Grulke Prize for Developing US Act. She premiered her new single "Salad" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a highlight off her self-titled debut album, out this Friday, April 7th on Partisan Records.

"Look what you did, you'll make a killer of a Jewish girl" sings Blondshell at the top of "Salad," a lyric so searing it almost burns through the speakers. Not only does "Salad" nod to Blondshell's Judaism in its first 20-seconds (on the first night of Passover, no less), but it proceeds to rip through four more minutes of storytelling both angry and empowered, a revenge fantasy of sorts narrating an imagined vigilante justice after a friend's abuser gets absolved of his crime.

The song's lyrics may be jet-black, but as is often the case with Blondshell's music, they are juxtaposed against a technicolor of infectious melodies, shredded shoegaze guitars, and even a tinkling piano solo. "Salad" is available now to buy/stream HERE and pre-order Blondshell HERE .

Blondshell Live Dates - new dates in bold: 04/06 - Amoeba Hollywood (Free In-Store) - Los Angeles, CA 05/11 - The Great Escape Festival - Brighton, UK 05/12 - The Great Escape Festival % - Brighton, UK 05/13 - Point Éphémère ^ - Paris, France 05/14 - Le Grand Mix ^ - Tourcoing, France 05/15 - Helios37 ^ - Cologne, Germany 05/17 - Privatclub ^ - Berlin, Germany 05/18 - Molotow SkyBar ^ - Hamburg, Germany 05/19 - London Calling Festival - Amsterdam, Netherlands 05/20 - Botanique - Brussels, Belgium 05/24 - Moth Club ~ London, UK 05/25 - YES ^ - Manchester, UK 05/26 - The Louisiana & - Bristol, UK 05/27 - Wide Awake Festival - London, UK 05/30 - Primavera Festival - Barcelona, Spain 06/6 - Primavera Festival - Madrid, Spain 06/9 - Primavera Festival - Porto, Portugal 07/7 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR * 07/8 - Madam Lous - Seattle, WA * 07/11 - 7th Street - Minneapolis, MN * 07/12 - Schubas - Chicago, IL * 07/14 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON * 07/15 - Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC * 07/16 - Middle East Upstairs - Boston, MA * 07/19 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY * 07/21 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA 07/22 - DC9 - Washington, DC 07/24 - Third Man - Nashville, TN * 07/25 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA * 07/27 - Antone's - Austin, TX * 07/28 - White Oak (Upstairs) - Houston, TX * 07/29 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX * 08/1 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ * 08/2 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA * 08/4 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA * 08/4-5 - Bleached Festival - San Diego, CA 11/2-4 - Iceland Airwaves - Reykjavik, Iceland % with The Pretenders * Hello Mary support ^ Girl & Girl support ~ Platonica Erotica support & Oslo Twins support

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC