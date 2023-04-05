Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BLONDSHELL Debuts New Song 'Salad'

Her self-titled debut album will be out this Friday, April 7

Apr. 05, 2023  

Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) made her Late Night TV debut last night with a performance that emphasized why she won this year's SXSW Grulke Prize for Developing US Act. She premiered her new single "Salad" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a highlight off her self-titled debut album, out this Friday, April 7th on Partisan Records.

"Look what you did, you'll make a killer of a Jewish girl" sings Blondshell at the top of "Salad," a lyric so searing it almost burns through the speakers. Not only does "Salad" nod to Blondshell's Judaism in its first 20-seconds (on the first night of Passover, no less), but it proceeds to rip through four more minutes of storytelling both angry and empowered, a revenge fantasy of sorts narrating an imagined vigilante justice after a friend's abuser gets absolved of his crime.

The song's lyrics may be jet-black, but as is often the case with Blondshell's music, they are juxtaposed against a technicolor of infectious melodies, shredded shoegaze guitars, and even a tinkling piano solo. "Salad" is available now to buy/stream HERE and pre-order Blondshell HERE .

Blondshell Live Dates - new dates in bold:

04/06 - Amoeba Hollywood (Free In-Store) - Los Angeles, CA

05/11 - The Great Escape Festival - Brighton, UK

05/12 - The Great Escape Festival % - Brighton, UK

05/13 - Point Éphémère ^ - Paris, France

05/14 - Le Grand Mix ^ - Tourcoing, France

05/15 - Helios37 ^ - Cologne, Germany

05/17 - Privatclub ^ - Berlin, Germany

05/18 - Molotow SkyBar ^ - Hamburg, Germany

05/19 - London Calling Festival - Amsterdam, Netherlands

05/20 - Botanique - Brussels, Belgium

05/24 - Moth Club ~ London, UK

05/25 - YES ^ - Manchester, UK

05/26 - The Louisiana & - Bristol, UK

05/27 - Wide Awake Festival - London, UK

05/30 - Primavera Festival - Barcelona, Spain

06/6 - Primavera Festival - Madrid, Spain

06/9 - Primavera Festival - Porto, Portugal

07/7 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR *

07/8 - Madam Lous - Seattle, WA *

07/11 - 7th Street - Minneapolis, MN *

07/12 - Schubas - Chicago, IL *

07/14 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON *

07/15 - Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC *

07/16 - Middle East Upstairs - Boston, MA *

07/19 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY *

07/21 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA

07/22 - DC9 - Washington, DC

07/24 - Third Man - Nashville, TN *

07/25 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA *

07/27 - Antone's - Austin, TX *

07/28 - White Oak (Upstairs) - Houston, TX *

07/29 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX *

08/1 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ *

08/2 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA *

08/4 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA *

08/4-5 - Bleached Festival - San Diego, CA

11/2-4 - Iceland Airwaves - Reykjavik, Iceland

% with The Pretenders

* Hello Mary support

^ Girl & Girl support

~ Platonica Erotica support

& Oslo Twins support

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC



