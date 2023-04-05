BLONDSHELL Debuts New Song 'Salad'
Her self-titled debut album will be out this Friday, April 7
Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) made her Late Night TV debut last night with a performance that emphasized why she won this year's SXSW Grulke Prize for Developing US Act. She premiered her new single "Salad" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a highlight off her self-titled debut album, out this Friday, April 7th on Partisan Records.
"Look what you did, you'll make a killer of a Jewish girl" sings Blondshell at the top of "Salad," a lyric so searing it almost burns through the speakers. Not only does "Salad" nod to Blondshell's Judaism in its first 20-seconds (on the first night of Passover, no less), but it proceeds to rip through four more minutes of storytelling both angry and empowered, a revenge fantasy of sorts narrating an imagined vigilante justice after a friend's abuser gets absolved of his crime.
The song's lyrics may be jet-black, but as is often the case with Blondshell's music, they are juxtaposed against a technicolor of infectious melodies, shredded shoegaze guitars, and even a tinkling piano solo. "Salad" is available now to buy/stream HERE and pre-order Blondshell HERE .
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC