BLACK NEON Unveil Title Track From Debut EP, 'Midnight In LA'

TransAtlantic super collective BLACK NEON return with the fourth, final and titular single from their stunning debut EP release, 'Midnight In LA'.

From the minute the needle drops, the track oozes with the same kind of sultry, hazy, night-time heat that California's premiere city is renowned for. The production slips easily between sentiments of R&B, rhythms of jazz and airy segments of EDM, all tied seamlessly together by Sam Bruno's softly seductive vocal line. Warm padded bass thuds gently underneath soft guitars, light percussion and twinkling melodic runs that sparkle softly like the stars above LA, creating a heartfelt love letter to the city of dreams.

Spanning continents, genres, race and gender, BLACK NEON is a blend of musical talents from the worlds of pop, electronic, hip-hop, R&B, gospel and jazz. The super collective combines the talents of Detroit producer Bishop 7, vocalist, writer and producer Sam Bruno, Dutch legend Sander Kleinenberg and EDM producer Thomas Helsloot.

'Midnight in LA' just the beginning of their stratos-sonic adventure, BLACK NEON have sent a clear clarion call to music lovers everywhere, shining a light into the darkness, highlighting the possibilities, stepping fearlessly into the future.

