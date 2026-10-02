BJRNCK Releases Music Video for 'Sex On The Beach' From A GIRL LIKE ME Deluxe

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Rising Chicago R&B artist BJRNCK has released the official music video for her single 'Sex On The Beach,' out now via Interscope / Geffen Records. The track appears on the recently released deluxe version of her debut album, 'A Girl Like Me'.

On 'Sex On The Beach,' BJRNCK leans into her lover-girl era with a sultry record centered on romance, desire and getting away with the person you love. The sexy and seductive visual follows BJRNCK on a tropical escape filled with intimate moments and undeniable chemistry. The music video captures the carefree intimacy at the heart of the track.

The new visual arrives as BJRNCK continues to expand the world of her debut album with 'A Girl Like Me (Deluxe)'. Released in August, the deluxe added five new tracks to the project, including 'Radio Love' featuring Fetty Wap, while following the release of fan favorite 'Coming Home' featuring G Herbo. BJRNCK was also recently seen in American Rapper and Singer DDG's 'HIT-A-THON' stream. Across her recent releases, BJRNCK continues her mission to bring love back to R&B, exploring romance, intimacy and vulnerability through honest storytelling and soulful vocals. In doing so, she is carving out her own space in R&B while staying rooted in the emotion at the heart of the genre. More information can be found here.

More About BJRNCK

Grammy nominated artist BJRNCK is redefining modern R&B, blending timeless melodies with raw, unfiltered storytelling. Inspired by the rich, emotive sound of '90s and early 2000s R&B, she brings honesty back to the genre—whether she's reflecting on past relationships, embracing her soft side, or standing firm in her independence. Raised in Chicago, BJRNCK found her voice in the church, where she honed the soulful delivery that now defines her sound. She later transitioned into recording, landing guest features with icons like Babyface and Omarion before dropping her debut single, 'Real', in 2020. Her momentum continued with a Billboard 100 chart placement on Omarion's 'Taking Off.' After stepping back to refocus, she returns with a renewed artistic vision, bringing raw honesty and emotion to this new chapter of her career. BJRNCK feels that R&B has lost its honesty and authenticity, drifting away from the raw emotion that once defined the genre. With her new music, she's bringing that nostalgia back, redefining the genre with a fresh, unapologetic vibe that's all her own.

Photo Credit: Shaun Andru



Photo Credit: Shaun Andru

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