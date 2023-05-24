BENTLE Shares Summery New Single 'Beam'

BENTLE — the project of New York-based Australian artist/producer Josh McVey — shares his new single, “Beam,” out on all streaming platforms today.

Combining lush synth work, hypnotic vocals, and pop-laced melodies, BENTLE delivers a blissful track perfect for the incoming Summer. “Beam” is a vibey, feel-good anthem destined to soundtrack those sun-soaked days ahead.

BENTLE elaborates on the inspiration behind the song: "'Beam' is my personal animation of what being caught in an endless thought loop looks like on a summer morning. I wrote it beachside with some friends while traveling through the Caribbean last year — I was processing so many new experiences and feelings at that time and ‘Beam’ takes me straight back to that night.

As I woke the next morning I couldn’t stop humming the “honestly, I can’t be free” lyric and melody — I can remember it ringing in my head from the early hours of the morning and it was just so contagious I had to get it down on paper. I love this song because I can still smell the fire and see the hazy horizon from that night."

Josh McVey (aka BENTLE) is a singer, songwriter and producer originally hailing from Brisbane, Australia and now living in New York City. Producing and writing all of his own material, he delivers glowing indie-pop tunes packed with reflective and introspective lyricism. He’s been laying a foundation over the past few years with a number of single releases, including his 2021 hit “MONDO,” and is now preparing to reveal his debut EP later this year.

Listen to the new single here: