BEN QUAD to Tour with BOSTON MANOR in Brooklyn Nov. 7
The post-emo band joins BOSTON MANOR's 10 Year Anniversary tour for BE NOTHING at the Music Hall of Williamsburg.
Ben Quad will tour the US this fall supporting Boston Manor's 10 Year Anniversary tour for Be Nothing, with a stop in Brooklyn, NY, at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 7th.
The Music Hall of Williamsburg is located at 66 N 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Tickets are available here.
The tour promises a run of high-energy, intimate shows for fans of emo, post-hardcore and alternative music, bringing Ben Quad's explosive live show to venues across the country. The band most recently released their new single 'I Only Let You Know Now' with Pure Noise Records.
Just last year, they put out their highly anticipated record Wisher with Pure Noise which served as the follow-up to Ben Quad's 2022 debut I'm Scared That's All There Is. While the first record captured the uncertainty of youth and fear of the future, Wisher reflects a more hopeful perspective, with the title symbolizing the part of ourselves that looks ahead to a better future. The new album feels like a response to the band's earlier work, offering growth and optimism in place of doubt.
Ben Quad Tour Dates
*w/ Boston Manor & Spaced
# w/ Boston Manor & Super Sometimes
> w/ Hot Mulligan
November 4 - Chicago IL - Bottom Lounge *
November 6 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club *
November 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg *
November 8 - Cambrdige, MA - The Sinclair *
November 10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry *
November 11 - Washington DC - Union Stage
November 13 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room Greenville
November 15 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour
November 17 - Austin, TX - Brushy Street Commons
November 19 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater #
November 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex #
November 21 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory #
November 22 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall #
November 24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre #
November 25 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox #
November 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex #
November 28 - Denver, CO - The Federal Theatre #
December 20 - Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center >
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