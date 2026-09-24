BELLE AND CHAIN Release New Single 'Laila'

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LA-based rock duo Belle and Chain—the project of Spencer Grammer and Davis IL—have returned with their new single, 'Laila.' The track follows the duo's debut single, 'Don't You Worry Babe,' released earlier this year. Since its release, Belle and Chain have completed a North American tour supporting British singer-songwriter Barns Courtney and performed at festivals across the country.

'Laila' explores jealousy, desire, betrayal, and the complicated truths that surface when love begins to fracture, pairing Grammer's intimate vocals with sweeping strings and the haunting tones of the Martenot. Inspired by a specific experience with a woman who came between Grammer and someone she was seeing, the song looks beyond the easy lines of blame, instead sitting with the uncertainty of what happened.

''Laila' can be interpreted two ways: an obsession with the woman one wishes they were, or a plea to the woman who tempts your partner,' Grammer shares. 'It was written about a specific experience with a woman who came and tried to steal the attention of someone I was seeing. Laila is a painful song about love lost, unseen truths between people, and ultimately what we learn from it all.'

What began as a solo project for actor, filmmaker, and musician Spencer Grammer has since grown into a collaboration with multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Davis IL. Together, they have developed a sound that feels wide open and weather-worn, drawing from the dust, darkness, and stark beauty of the American West. Their music blends elements of alt-country, gothic rock, and traditional folk into something distinctly their own.

Raised between New York City and Los Angeles by a television actor father and Broadway dancer mother, Spencer Grammer grew up immersed in the performing arts. She went on to build a career as an actress, director, and voice performer, best known as the voice of Summer Smith on Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. Music took on a new significance for Grammer following a violent attack in 2020 that left lasting damage to her right hand. As part of her recovery, Grammer was encouraged to pick up the guitar, which eventually led her to begin writing songs in 2024. She found in music a powerful outlet for processing her experience and rebuilding her confidence.

'Don't You Worry Babe' marked a strong introduction to Belle and Chain, earning early support from Entertainment Tonight, Luna Collective Magazine, and Buzzbands LA. With 'Laila,' Belle and Chain continue to build on that momentum, offering another glimpse into a project that is only beginning to take shape.

'Laila' is available to stream on all streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: Sheva Kafai



Photo Credit: Sheva Kafai

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