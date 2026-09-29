BEL Documentary to Broadcast on BBC; HEIR OF THE CURSED Album Longlisted

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A television broadcast date has been announced for Louise Lockwood's documentary Bel. The film will air at 9pm on Sunday, 4 October on BBC Scotland and at 10pm on Tuesday, 6 October on BBC Four. It will also be available on iPlayer from 4 October.

It has also been announced that the posthumously released album Heir of the Cursed has been longlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year Award, with the ceremony taking place in Dundee on 5 November.

The film has so far enjoyed a great audience reception as a Closing Film at this year's Edinburgh International Film Festival on 19 August, which also marked the film's World Premiere, followed by a tour of hand-picked cinemas, including week-long runs at Filmhouse in Edinburgh and GFT in Glasgow. This week sees a showing at HOME in Manchester featuring a post-show discussion with director Louise Lockwood and renowned poet Jackie Kay who acted as Associate Producer on the project.

Bel tells the story of Beldina Odenyo, the Kenyan-Scottish musician, singer and songwriter, who performed under the stage name, Heir of the Cursed as well as working across Scotland's theatre and poetry communities. After her acclaimed performance at the Scottish Album of the Year Awards in 2021, Bel took her own life, leaving behind raw, intimate video diaries and a hard drive full of original songs of great beauty.

This stirring film documents the journey her sister Leah McAleer and friends took to release her work posthumously, creating a heartfelt, insightful portrait of a complex, intelligent and profoundly talented young woman.

Bel is the first feature documentary for cinematic release from Louise Lockwood who has been making acclaimed multi-award-winning television documentaries for over 20 years.

Produced by award winning producer Sarah Howitt; executive producers John Archer and Nancy Bornat [Hopscotch Films] Mark Thomas [Screen Scotland] and associate producer - the award-winning Scottish poet, novelist, and playwright Jackie Kay.

Bel was commissioned for BBC Two, BBC Scotland and iPlayer by Clare Sillery, former Head of Commissioning, BBC Documentaries and BBC Commissioning Editors, David Harron and Emma Loach with Commissioning Executive Shona Thompson.

Bel is supported by Screen Scotland, BBC and National Theatre of Scotland.

Credits

Director & Cinematographer | Louise Lockwood

Producer | Sarah Howitt

Editor | Audrey McColligan

Executive Producers | John Archer | Nancy Bornat | Mark Thomas

BBC Commissioning team | Emma Loach | David Harron | Shona Thompson

Associate Producer | Jackie Kay

Composer & Arranger | Joe Rattray

About Louise Lockwood

Louise Lockwood has been making multi-award-winning television documentaries for over 20 years, Bel is her first feature documentary for cinematic release. Louise's television work includes GRIERSON/BAFTA Scotland/Rose d'Or nominated BECOMING Frida Kahlo; PARALLEL WORLDS, PARALLEL LIVES with E from US rock band Eels which won Grierson/ BAFTA Scotland/BAFTA Craft/RTS/Celtic Media awards and was nominated for BAFTA best single documentary. She also won multiple awards, including an RTS Craft for her cinematography on the observational series FAIR ISLE: LIVING ON THE EDGE.

Screen Scotland

Screen Scotland drives development of all aspects of Scotland's film and tv industry, through funding and strategic support. Screen Scotland is part of Creative Scotland and delivers these services and support with funding from the Scottish Government and The National Lottery. Find out more at screen.scot.

Hopscotch Films

Hopscotch Films makes world class documentaries from Scotland. Last year The Golden Spurtle (Constantine Costi) and Lost for Words (Hannah Papacek Harper) premiered at CPH:DOX with The Golden Spurtle having its UK premiere in Edinburgh before a successful cinema run. This year The Story of Documentary Film by Mark Cousins premiered in Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, Sheffield, Karlovy Vary and Telluride, and Jack Archer's film on Gaelic psalm singing Sailm Nan Daoine premiered in Glasgow before opening in cinemas.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 15 Hrs 35 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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