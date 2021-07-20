BEAUTIFUL MINDS Celebrates Extraordinary Women; Pre-Order Sale July 23

Jazz vocalist Sarah Partridge releases her seventh recording, a project two years in the making, on August 20th. Comprised of ten original songs written by Partridge and mostly members of her band, each piece is a musical portrait of a notable woman in STEM. (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

A stunning example of art meets science, these compositions bring each woman to life with a variety of international grooves, and lyrics that poetically celebrate each woman. This is a concept album like no other, and Partridge has assembled a masterful ensemble of players and composers.

From Maria Mitchell, the first female astronomer in the 1800's to film star and inventor, Hedy Lamarr, to current climate scientist Nicole Hernandez Hammer, this is an inspiring exploration into jazz like never before. Partridge says, "My hope is to introduce the world to these courageous women through music: Women who have overcome mountains of challenges to achieve what they have. I'd like the music to embody the flavor of their lives so that it inspires women everywhere to enter the STEM fields, and hopefully embrace jazz music!"

Track Listing:

Sky Sweeper 5:08 Blues In Maryam's Truth 7:55 A Double Life 5:00 Stella Splendida (Bright Star) 3:28 Against The Current 4:10 She Who Stayed To Prove The Day 5:22 Courage Is A Woman 6:13 Rise Up! 4:18 Queen Of Disguise 5:40 Adorn The World 3:42

For more information visit https://www.sarahpartridge.com.