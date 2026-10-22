BEARTOOTH to Headline Sonic Temple Festival May 2027

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Beartooth have announced they will headline the second main stage of the Sonic Temple Festival in their hometown of Columbus, OH on May 15, 2027. The announcement comes as the band gears up for the US leg of their 'Pure Ecstasy World Tour,' in support of their newest album Pure Ecstasy, out now via Fearless Records.

Frontman Caleb Shomo said: 'It's an absolute honor to play this slot at such an iconic festival in our own hometown. All I know for sure is we're gonna leave every single thing we have that night on that stage. Can't wait to rock!'

The stateside run begins on November 11 in Boston and includes stops at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom on November 12 and The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on December 18. Special guests DON BROCO, Magnolia Park and Windwaker are the support for the US dates.

In addition to the Sonic Temple Festival, 2027 sees Beartooth playing select festival dates in the UK and Europe. Tickets are available here.

Across 11 tracks, Pure Ecstasy pushes the band's signature mix of crushing heaviness and melodic immediacy into new territory, pairing towering choruses with some of Shomo's most vulnerable songwriting yet. Featured on NPR's New Music Friday longlist upon its release, the album marks Beartooth's most collaborative effort to date, with contributions from Jordan Fish (Bring Me The Horizon, Poppy, Architects), Misha Mansoor and Skyler Accord. Shomo's longtime bandmates also took on larger roles in the recording process, with drummer Connor Denis recording drums across the album.

Over the last decade, Columbus, Ohio's Beartooth have become one of modern rock's most powerful forces, fusing hardcore intensity, arena-sized hooks and unflinching emotional honesty into songs that resonate far beyond heavy music. Led by Shomo, the band has built a massive global following, with the gold-certified single 'Hated,' platinum hit 'In Between' and sold-out tours around the world. Their 2023 album The Surface debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative and Hard Music charts and produced the No. 1 rock radio hits 'Might Love Myself' and 'I Was Alive.'

Since launching Beartooth as a solo project in his Ohio basement in 2013, Shomo has transformed deeply personal struggles into anthems embraced by millions. Where earlier albums explored survival, Pure Ecstasy looks at what comes next: acceptance, self-awareness and the possibility of freedom. The result is Beartooth at their most ambitious and emotionally exposed, opening a new chapter for one of heavy music's defining bands.

Beartooth Pure Ecstasy World Tour

UNITED STATES - all dates with Don Broco, Magnolia Park and Windwaker

11/11 — MGM Music Hall at Fenway — Boston, MA

11/12 — Hammerstein Ballroom — New York, NY

11/13 — Franklin Music Hall — Philadelphia, PA

11/15 — The Theater at MGM National Harbor — Washington, DC

11/18 — Stage AE — Pittsburgh, PA

11/20 — Aragon Ballroom — Chicago, IL

11/21 — Myth — St. Paul, MN

11/22 — Steelhouse Omaha — Omaha, NE

11/28 — The Truth — Nashville, TN

11/29 — Coca-Cola Roxy — Atlanta, GA

12/1 — The Fillmore Charlotte — Charlotte, NC

12/2 — The Refinery — Charleston, SC

12/4 — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre — St. Augustine, FL

12/5 — FTL War Memorial Auditorium — Fort Lauderdale, FL

12/7 — The Fillmore New Orleans — New Orleans, LA

12/9 — ACL Live at the Moody Theater — Austin, TX

12/10 — South Side Ballroom — Dallas, TX

12/12 — Fillmore Auditorium — Denver, CO

12/13 — The Union Event Center — Salt Lake City, UT

12/15 — Revel Entertainment Center — Albuquerque, NM

12/16 — Arizona Financial Theatre — Phoenix, AZ

12/18 — Hollywood Palladium — Los Angeles, CA

12/19 — Hard Rock Live — Wheatland, CA

2027

5/15 - Sonic Temple Festival - Columbus, OH

5/29 - Slam Dunk Festival North - Leeds, UK

5/30 - Slam Dunk Festival South- Hatfield, UK

6/4 - Rock Am Ring - Nürberg, GR

6/6 - Rock Im Park - Nürnberg, GR

6/11 - Greenfield Festival - Interlaken, CH

6/25 - Impericon Festival - Leipzig, DE

Pure Ecstasy Tracklisting

1. Pure Ecstasy

2. Eyes Closed

3. Bulls

4. Beautiful Again

5. Stadiums

6. Free

7. Sorry

8. Lose You To Find Me

9. You

10. For Me By Me

11. Made It

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn









Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn

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