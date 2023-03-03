Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BEACH WEATHER Share Debut Album 'Pineapple Sunrise'

The band has tour dates listed through June.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Breakthrough alternative band Beach Weather, share their debut album Pineapple Sunrise, on Arista Records. The album's 11 tracks include the recently debuted singles- "Unlovable," "Trouble With This Bed," "Homebody," and "Hard Feelings", their #1 alternative hit single "Sex, Drugs, Etc.," - and six new tracks that catch a vibe somewhere between the most disparate of extremes.

Pineapple Sunrise is a head-turning body of work- chock full of vibey alt-rock and alt-pop tracks that hit just right. Beach Weather have mastered the craft of turning introspective & thoughtful songwriting into catchy, repeat-worthy tracks where breezy guitars and sun-soaked choruses barely veil an honest exploration of emotional tumult, anxiety, and loneliness.

Musically, the group-Nick Santino [vocals, guitar], Reeve Powers [bass], and Sean Silverman [guitar, production]-teeter on the axis of nostalgic melodies and future-facing provocation and they frame this distinct vision perfectly on their 2023 full-length debut.

"Pineapple Sunrise is the product of going almost 4 years without writing a single song," shares Santino. "Months spent in isolation, away from our families, closest friends and each other. This whole record has themes of melancholy and loneliness while also feeling hopeful and optimistic for what's ahead. The concept of Pineapple Sunrise is rooted in the search for eternal happiness, mindfulness and being content with discovering and loving your inner self."

To kick off the album's celebration, the band played an album release show in Los Angeles at No Vacancy last night and will continue to celebrate the release with a mini-golf release party at Golf N Stuff in Norwalk, CA, and a secret show in Phoenix on Sunday!

Listen to the new single here:

BEACH WEATHER U.S TOUR DATES:

May 5 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival 2023

May 7 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival 2023

May 19 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Festival 2023

May 26 - Napa, CA - Bottlerock Festival 2023

May 27th and 28th - Atlantic City, NJ - Adjacent Festival 2023

June 17 - Indianapolis, IN- WonderRoad 2023

Supporting lovelytheband On Tour

June 6 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

June 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

June 9 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

June 10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

June 12 - Seattle, WA- The Showbox

June 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

June 15 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

June 18 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

June 20 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

June 21 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

June 23 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club

June 24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

June 27 - Harrisburg, PA -Harrisburg University at XL Live

June 28 - NYC, NY - Webster Hall



Michael Major


