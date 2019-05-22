BAYNK Releases New SOMEONE'S EP II With New Single Out Now

Today, New Zealand producer and songwriter BAYNK has released his highly anticipated sophomore EP,Someone's EP II, following his acclaimed 2017 debut. The EP is a seven-track collection showcasing his pristine electronic production and innovative crafting of sounds, and features international talents including Sinéad Harnett, Glades, Martin Luke Brown and Hablot Brown. Alongside the previously released singles "Water," "Off Limits," and "Settle," there are four brand new cuts for your listening pleasure including brand new single "go with u." Stream the EP, which is out via AllPoints, in full here.



After a truly rapturous performance at Coachella, BAYNK will embark on a summer tour throughout five countries, playing to crowds across the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia. Towards the end of his run of dates he will be performing at Lollapalooza, HARD, and the prestigious Life Is Beautiful, where he joins Billie Eilish, Zedd and RÜFÜS DU SOL on the line-up.



Born Jock Nowell-Usticke, BAYNK has seen a meteoric rise from sheer obscurity to the brink of breakout in just 2 years, with releases amassing 110MM+ collective plays. His releases are supported by beautiful visuals with collaborator/co-director Spencer Graves (Kendrick Lamar, Lauv), and his immaculate creative vision doesn't end there; Jock is responsible for all art direction and artwork design (which he had shot by Korean photographer LINNNN), art directing his photo shoots (with photographer Eric Kelly), co-directing his live visuals (also with Spencer Graves and Tess Bjiere) and programming all his own lightsfor his impressive live show.



Catch BAYNK on tour across the following dates this summer:



May 25 // Lakewood, PA @ Elements Music & Arts Festival

Jun 29 // Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

Jul 4 // Melbourne, AUS @ Howler

Jul 5 // Brisbane, AUS @ The Brightside

Jul 6 // Sydney, AUS @ The Lansdowne

Jul 10 // Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

Jul 11 // Wellington, NZ @ Meow

Jul 12 // Christchurch, NZ @ The Foundry

Jul 13 // Dunedin, NZ @ Union Hall

Jul 19 - 21 // Bali, IND @ Manarai Beach Club

Jul 19 - 21 // Jakarta, IND @ We The Fest

Jul 21 // Kuala Lumpur, MYS @ Good Vibes Festival

Aug 1 - 4 // Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Aug 4 // Los Angeles, CA @ HARD Summer

Sept 20-22 // Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful





