BAYLI Releases 'Stories 2' EP

Cutting-edge, modern pop it-girl and songwriter BAYLI has released her latest single "Pressure," a dreamy, R&B-infused pop classic about the sacrifices we all make to reach our goals, how they often take us away from the people we care about the most for long stretches of time, and how we sometimes get scared and overwhelmed because it feels like we have to go it alone.

BAYLI has also unveiled her latest EP Stories 2, a follow up to her acclaimed stories from new york EP that takes in themes spanning heartbreak, addiction, loneliness and self-discovery to speak to journeying and the loneliness distance can bring while you're away on the road.

With each song made in a different city as the world was opening back up after lockdown, the project features recent single "act up," a playful love story about the up-and-down rollercoaster of being in a relationship with a strong woman. Stories 2 also features intimate slow jam "think of drugs" which explores BAYLI's upbringing seeing addiction in her own household and the ripple effect it has had on her relationships and "TELLY BAG," an unstoppable anthem which premiered on Telfar TV after the brand worked alongside BAYLI on the looks for the slick visual.

"We've all been cooped up inside for so long and 'Stories 2' is a release we all need," shares BAYLI on the new EP. "This project feels like a docuseries of my fast-paced life 'on the road' and the new journey I'm on, both internally and externally, in this post-covid world. Similar to 'stories from new york,' this project is a sonic landscape that brings you into my world and feels like a steppingstone toward a brand-new era and toward a higher, realer, bolder version of myself."

Heading out on a North American tour as support for Magdalena Bay starting October 28, BAYLI will make stops in major markets including New York, San Francisco, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and more. Full tour routing below.

Always keen to hone her songwriting and flex her versatility, BAYLI has worked with revered tastemakers including SOPHIE, Junglepussy and more. Just this year BAYLI featured on the title track of mura masa's recent album demon time, which also includes collaborations with other pop pioneers including SHYGIRL and PinkPantheress, and switched vocals for bars on collaborations with the likes of Gia Woods (appearing on recent single "Spend It") and That Kid (featuring on the title track from his new album Superstar)

BAYLI has long been ahead of the curve and is showing the world how queer, Black art is changing culture by paying homage to it with upbeat, genre-bending pop anthems. Sharing her unique perspective through her art, her fresh approach to pop music has drawn buzz on both sides of the pond.

Combining masculine and feminine energy in a futuristic, fashion-forward package, BAYLI is an independent artist who believes the best art pushes against societal structures, creates discomfort, sparks conversation, brings healing, and can be an impactful changemaker. Her fearless take on what it means to be an artist in the 21st century and genre-blending output is all delivered with a fierce, stylish edge and unabashed confidence inspired by her Brooklyn background.

With more music to come, BAYLI released her debut EP stories from new york last year - which included standout tracks "boys lie," "foreigner," and "sushi for breakfast" - and has received acclaim from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Paper Magazine, Dazed, The FADER, Hypebae, Out Magazine, them., NYLON, Wonderland, Numero, CLASH, and more.

Mentored by legendary producer Rick Rubin, BAYLI first made waves as the frontwoman of punk band The Skins. Since then, BAYLI's infectious melodies and signature songwriting have seen her become one of Warner Chappell's most promising new songwriters, writing with artists including Jesse McCartney, Latto, Giveon, DLMT, Blu DeTiger, Duckwrth, Bea Miller, Luh Kel, and many more.

North American dates

October 28 - The Regency - Sanfrancisco, CA

November 1 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

November 2 - Bluebird - Denver, CO

November 4 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

November 5 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

November 6 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

November 8 - En Club - Detroit, MI

November 9 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

November 10 - Sat - Montreal, QC

November 12 - Royale - Boston, MA

November 13 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

November 15 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

November 18 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C

November 19 - Basement East - Nashville, TN

November 20 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

November 22 - The Beacham Theater - Orlando, FL