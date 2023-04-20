Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BATHE ALONE Shares Shares New Track 'Awfully Quiet'

The name is the moniker for dream pop multi-instrumentalist Bailey Crone.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Nettwerk is excited to announce the signing of Atlanta artist Bathe Alone. The name is the moniker for dream pop multi-instrumentalist Bailey Crone.

Growing up with a formal background in classical music, Crone first burrowed her way into the Peach State's indie scene as a teenager. She picked up drums, guitar, and bass early on and sharpened her skills playing in various bands, including touring as the drummer for the buzzy Girlpuppy.

Bathe Alone was founded on her skills as a drummer, with influences from punk to ambient guitar drenched in delay. The project kicked off when she started collaborating with producer Damon Moon (Curtis Harding, Lunar Vacation & more) at his iconic Atlanta studio, Standard Electric. Only one LP and EP in, she has already opened for artists like Beabadoobee and Neighbor Lady and has received praise from outlets like Under The Radar, Ones To Watch, and The Big Takeover.

Tomorrow, she will share the indie rock track "Awfully Quiet," a ballad that showcases her soft vocals over dramatic drums and hazy guitar. Crone adds, "This song is about several different people, but ultimately this song is about how we see ourselves in the world. I feel like my emotions are on display, but I realize I come across as more guarded or hard to read than I thought. Sometimes we think we're wearing our emotions on our sleeve, but our own perception isn't exactly what the whole world sees."

Bathe Alone released their debut LP, Last Looks, in 2021 to praise from various outlets like Under The Radar, Atwood, We All Want Someone To Shout For, etc. They followed it with her 2022 EP, Fall With The Lights Down (Louise). Stay tuned for more to come from Bathe Alone.



