BANKS Releases New Single 'Love Is Unkind'

World-renowned singer-songwriter, BANKS, has released her brand-new single “Love Is Unkind,” via ADA Worldwide, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group. BANKS says, “‘Love Is Unkind’ is about an emotionally dangerous relationship that had me running around in circles. It’s about how love can be unkind and masochistic. Rewinding your memory and seeing things clearly.”

The brooding yet relatable track, sonically reminiscent of her Goddess roots, will be included on BANKS’ upcoming fifth studio album entitled Off With Her Head, for which she states, “In many ways, it’s a big sister album to Goddess. After a decade apart, I’ve reunited with the core musicians and producers who helped shape my debut. At the same time, it’s something entirely different— I’ve grown so much as an artist and a person, and the journey is documented in all these sounds.”

Off With Her Head is set for release on February 28, 2025, and will feature previous singles “I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend” featuring Doechii and most recently, “Best Friends.” The album is available for pre-order now HERE. Vinyl pre-order is also available HERE, which includes a special brown LP, and HERE for a cream LP exclusive to Urban Outfitters.

Recently, BANKS celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her debut album Goddess with the release of an acoustic version of the iconic album entitled Goddess: Unplugged for which the artwork was hand painted by Norwegian painter Henrik Aarrestad Uldalen. She celebrated the Goddess anniversary with special live intimate shows in London, New York, and Los Angeles where she played at the original venues in each city upon the release of Goddess 10 years ago. Due to incredible demand, additional shows were added in both New York and Los Angeles, and a show was added in Melbourne, Australia, all of which sold-out.

About BANKS

California-bred singer-songwriter, Jillian Rose Banks, aka BANKS, crafts moody, alternative pop with shades of contemporary R&B. Emerging in the early 2010s with a handful of downtempo, alt-R&B tracks, BANKS created a signature sound that helped build a cross-genre audience. Her critically acclaimed and gold-certified debut album, Goddess, featured songs like “Before I Ever Met You,” “Warm Water,” and “Fall Over,” as well as collaborations with producers Justin Parker, Shlomo, and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs. The album peaked just outside the Top Ten on the Billboard 200. In 2016, BANKS released her highly anticipated sophomore album, The Altar, which featured singles “f with Myself,” “Gemini Feeed,” and “Mind Games,” and peaked at number 17 on the Billboard 200. BANKS returned in July 2019 with her third studio album, III, which featured her synth-heavy single “Gimme.”

Additional contributors included Francis and the Lights on “Look What You’re Doing To Me” and producer Paul Epworth (Adele, Rihanna) on “Hawaiian Mazes.” She released a short EP entitled Live and Stripped in 2020, followed by her 2022 album Serpentina, which BANKS recorded amid the pandemic during months of isolation and is tied to themes of shedding old skin and embracing the new. BANKS’s artistry stands out through the rawness and vulnerability that shines earnestly through her music. With so much success under her belt already, BANKS is looking forward to an exciting future ahead.

Photo Credit: Charlie Denis



