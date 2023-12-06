BALTHVS, The Bogota Based Indie Psyche-Soul Trio, Releases Their Second Single 'Anouk'

The Colombian based trio, BALTHVS, most known for their eclectic, psychedelic funk sound has created a vibrant guitar laden groove on their newest single, "Anouk." It is the second single off their upcoming album due out early next year.

On the new album BALTHVS has not only captured the essence of a tropical escape but also a pivotal moment in the band's artistic evolution. The new single "Anouk" stands out and embraces the tropical vibes and relaxed lifestyle that inspired the band during its creation. “Anouk” is out now with Mixto Records and available everywhere you stream music.

For the new album the trio escaped the cold Bogotá weather to spend a month-long sojourn at a tropical summer house in La Mesa, Colombia. There they recorded the forthcoming album surrounded by lush palm trees, mango plantations, and a vibrant tapestry of local wildlife. As the band recalls, “More than a studio we wanted to be inspired by nature. So we brought our recording equipment there and started working.”

The summer house in La Mesa marked a pivotal moment for the band. Unlike their previous albums, where Balthazar Aguirre took the lead in recording, composing, producing, and arranging, this time around, the music emerged as a collective effort. All three members – Balthazar Aguirre, Johanna Mercuriana, and Santiago Lizcano – contributed equally to the creation of every song.

The tropical landscape served as more than just a backdrop; it was the wellspring of inspiration for BALTHVS. They recorded 9 songs while in the tropical escape and have captured the sweet nostalgia that forever lingers from those days. It is a sonic testament to a period of profound artistic and personal growth. The band comments, “It defines our closure with this beautiful stage of our life and career as friends and musicians.”

“Anouk” comes out on heels of the recently released song “Like Coconut Water.” Critics have celebrated “Like Coconut Water” and the song has garnished the New Alt Indie official Spotify playlist along with 15 other editorial placements across all retailers. The full length LP is set for release in March 2023 with BALTHVS embarking on U.S. and LATAM tour dates that include a marquee artist performance at SXSW, Jazz is Dead tour with stops across the West Coast!

Catch the full tour and for more information visit: https://balthvs.com/tour-dates/.

BALTHVS is a Colombian psychedelic funk trio formed in 2020. Best known for their eclectic style, which fuses elements of Middle Eastern Music, Disco, House, Funk, Psychedelia, Indie, Dub Reggae, Surf Rock and Cumbia into a cohesive whole. The band is notable for their energetic shows, live improvisation and prolific output.

Since their formation, the band has released over 28 singles and 2 full length albums, accumulating over 4.8 million streams worldwide. With 3 US Tours under their belt and having played the biggest music festival in Colombia (Rock al Parque), the band is eager to make more music and share their sonic voyage with the world.