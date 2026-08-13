BADFISH to Bring Acoustic Tour w/ Ted Bowne to Daryl's House

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BADFISH is set to bring its acoustic tour, featuring Ted Bowne, to Daryl's House in Pawling, New York, with an 8pm show and doors opening at 5pm. Tickets range from $40 to $50, and the concert is open to all ages.

For 25 years, BADFISH has channeled the music and spirit of reggae/punk/ska legends Sublime — arguably one of the most iconic acts of their generation — while infusing every performance with an unmistakable energy all their own. Formed in Rhode Island in 2001 out of nothing more than a love for Sublime's catalog and a desire to share it, BADFISH became a full-time touring phenomenon: a hundred-plus shows a year, headlining theaters and major festivals across the country, and a devoted, multi-generational following most tribute acts never come close to building.

Now BADFISH is writing its own chapter. This Fall, the band releases its first full-length album of original music on Ineffable Records — the culmination of a singles run that has pulled in millions of streams and slid seamlessly into the live set alongside the Sublime staples.

Their next single, 'Son Of A Gun' is slated to drop in early October 2026. It follows 'Topanga' — a heavy reggae dirge cut with NYC's own SUNDUB — plus 'Bad Things' (ft. DJ Hoppa), 'Surf Party Lord' (w/ Mihali), 'F You Pay Me' (w/ Grieves), which has crossed a million streams, and the band's debut original 'High With You' (w/ Little Stranger), now past two million.

Twenty-five years in, BADFISH still throws the best party in the room — now supercharging their Sublime set with a dose of their own songs.

Event Details

Where: Daryl's House ~ Pawling, NY

When: October 8

Time: 8pm (doors @ 5pm)

Tickets: $40-$50

Ages: all ages

Website: www.badfish.com

Formed in Rhode Island in 2001, BADFISH built its following as a touring act rooted in the music of Sublime before expanding into original material, including the recent single 'Topanga' featuring SUNDUB. The band's lineup includes Patrick Downes on guitar and lead vocals, DanET on keyboards, trumpet and guitar, Mario 'Beans' Sepulveda on bass, and Ziggy Coffey on drums.

Photo Credit: Chad Martel



Photo Credit: Chad Martel

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