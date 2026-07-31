SUBLIME's Self-Titled Album Achieves RIAA Diamond Certification

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SUBLIME's self-titled album has reached Diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, signifying sales and streaming-equivalent units surpassing 10 million copies in the United States. The milestone places the record among a small group of albums to achieve the RIAA's highest certification tier.

Sublime is celebrating a historic milestone as the band's iconic self-titled album has officially been certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), recognizing more than 10 million units sold. The Diamond certification marks a significant moment in Sublime's legacy, honoring the band's lasting influence and the millions of fans who have carried these songs forward through the years. Members of Sublime were presented with a plaque to commemorate the milestone at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, where they performed an acoustic set and celebrated the exhibit Sublime: Straight From Long Beach, now on display through September 7th.

Released in 1996, Sublime became a defining release of its era, blending punk, reggae, ska, hip-hop, and alternative influences into a sound that continues to inspire artists and fans around the world. The album's breakthrough success was fueled by timeless songs including 'What I Got,' 'Santeria,' and 'Wrong Way,' helping establish Sublime as one of the most influential bands to emerge from Southern California's music scene.

Following the passing of frontman Bradley Nowell in 1996, Sublime's self-titled album became a powerful celebration of the band's creativity and a lasting tribute to its legacy. The record went on to become one of the most successful reggae-punk albums in history, introducing Sublime's genre-blending sound to audiences worldwide.

[(L-R) Ivory Daniel, Eric Wilson, Bud Gaugh, Jakob Nowell, Derek Gordon, Kevin Zinger and Joe Escalante]

[Eric Wilson, Bud Gaugh and Jakob Nowell of Sublime with Melvin]

After nearly three decades, Sublime returned with its first new album in 30 years, Until the Sun Explodes in 2026, featuring original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh, alongside Jakob Nowell, son of the late Bradley Nowell, on vocals. Featuring collaborations with H.R. of Bad Brains, Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise, G Love and more, the album stays rooted in the band's classic sound while opening a new chapter. The title track and lead single 'Until the Sun Explodes' hit #1 on the Mediabase Alternative radio chart and Billboard Alternative Airplay chart for 3 consecutive weeks. The ascent to #1 marked Sublime's second time topping the charts with their new music, along with their 2025 single 'Ensenada,' which remained #1 for 8 weeks and is also featured on Until the Sun Explodes. The album, available now via Atlantic Records/Regime Music Group/SVNBVRNT Records, can be streamed or purchased here: https://sublime.lnk.to/UntilTheSunExplodes

ABOUT SUBLIME

Sublime, the Long Beach, CA reggae-punk/alternative rock trio, was founded in 1988 by Eric Wilson, Bud Gaugh and Bradley Nowell. They released their first self-produced album, 40oz. to Freedom, in 1992 via Skunk Records. Heavy radio exposure on Southern California's KROQ (two years after its initial release) landed the band a deal with Gasoline Alley Records, an imprint of MCA. 1994's Robbin' the Hood revealed an experimental ethic more in keeping with the cut-and-paste dub than the well-tuned rage of the Cali punk revival. The album performed well at college radio and set the stage for the breakout success of their self-titled third album. On May 25, 1996, however, Bradley Nowell tragically passed away and the band collapsed, but Universal went ahead with the release of their eponymous album in July of 1996.

Their self-titled album went 5x Platinum, fueled by enduring hits like 'What I Got,' 'Santeria,' and 'Wrong Way,' and helped propel the band to more than 18 million RIAA-certified catalog album sales. A new era began in late 2023 when Bradley's son, Jakob Nowell, joined original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson onstage, leading to a full reunion and acclaimed performances at Coachella 2024.

2026 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet for Sublime as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking 1996 self-titled album. The band recently played two sold out nights at Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (April 17-18), marking the kickoff of a year-long celebration honoring the classic 1996 album. The Grammy Museum is honoring the self-titled album with an exhibit titled 'Sublime: Straight From Long Beach,' now open through September 7 in Los Angeles, and features artifacts including handwritten lyrics to Sublime hits such as 'Wrong Way' and 'Garden Grove,' instruments and equipment used by the original Sublime lineup, rare live photos by Maggie St. Thomas and more. The band will also be setting sail on the inaugural Sublime Reef Madness cruise, November 15-19 from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas on Norwegian Jewel.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Recording Academy™️/photo by Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images© 2026.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Recording Academy™️/photo by Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images© 2026.

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