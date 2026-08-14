BAD ZOMBIES Single From The String Revolution & Tina Guo Out Now

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Lakeshore Records has released BAD ZOMBIES, a new digital single performed by Grammy-winning guitar trio THE STRING REVOLUTION alongside cellist Tina Guo. The track is a mashup of Billie Eilish's BAD GUY and Crazy Dave's Theme from the video game PLANTS VS ZOMBIES, blending the two songs into a single arrangement. The song was written and arranged by Laura Shigihara, Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas Baird O'Connell, and members of THE STRING REVOLUTION, including Janet Robin, Markus Illko and Rober Luis Rodriguez.

'Bad Zombies' is the anticipated mashup by the Grammy-winning band The String Revolution. This collaborative mash-up is written and arranged by Billie Eillish & Finneas O'Connell, Laura Shigihara (composer, Plants Vs Zombies); Janet Robin, Markus Illko and Robert Luis Rodriguez (The String Revolution). The song is an inventive re-imagining of the hit song 'Bad Guy' by Billie Eillish with 'Crazy Dave's Theme' from Plants Vs Zombies. The String Revolution enlisted world renowned Cellist Tina Guo as a featured performer.

'Bad Zombies' Credits

Written by: Laura Shigihara, Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas Baird O'Connell, Janet Robin, Markus Illko, Rober Luis

Arranged by: Janet Robin, Markus Illko, Rober Luis, Tina Guo, Darrell Brown, Steve Schnur, Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas Baird O'Connell

Produced by: Steve Schnur, Darrell Brown, The String Revolution

Mixed by Alan Meyerson

Mastering - Howie Weinberg

Recorded at: The Village Studios- Los Angeles, CA

Engineer-Lynn Earls

Harper Studios - Nashville, TN

Engineer- Zach Allen

Guitar: Janet Robin

Guitar: Markus Illko

Guitar: Rober Luis Rodriguez

Cello: Tina Guo

Piano Percussion: Rober Luis Rodriguez

Jake Boring- Saxophones

Hal Rosenfeld- Percussion

Bass: Dwayne 'DW' Wright

Programming- Andrew Kawczynski

About The String Revolution

GRAMMY Award-winning guitar trio The String Revolution is celebrated for pushing the boundaries of guitar music through dynamic performances, genre-blending arrangements, and exceptional musicianship. The ensemble features Janet Robin, a former student of Randy Rhoads and touring guitarist for Lindsey Buckingham, Meredith Brooks, and Air Supply-alongside award-winning Austrian guitarist and composer Markus Illko and acclaimed multi instrumentalist Cuban guitarist Rober Luis. Together, the trio creates a distinctive sound that combines classical, rock, jazz, cinematic, and world-music influences. Through intricate melodies, rich harmonies, and virtuosic playing, The String Revolution has developed a global following and earned more than five million streams across its catalog.

The group first gained attention with its debut album, Stringborn, in 2016, followed by Red Drops in 2019. The latter featured the trio's inventive interpretation of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean,' which reached Spotify's Los Angeles Instrumental Top 10. The String Revolution has since become known for reimagining iconic songs such as 'Rocket Man' and 'Englishman in New York,' transforming familiar music into original instrumental experiences.

In 2024, the trio won the GRAMMY Award for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for its powerful reimagining of Johnny Cash's 'Folsom Prison Blues,' featuring legendary guitarist Tommy Emmanuel.

Continuing its tradition of fearless musical reinvention, The String Revolution will release 'Bad Zombies' through Lakeshore Records. Conceived by producer and EA music executive Steve Schnur, the track combines the theme from the popular video game Plants vs. Zombies, composed by Laura Shigihara, with Billie Eilish's global hit 'Bad Guy.'

Schnur brought the idea to the trio after sharing that Billie Eilish and Finneas had been influenced by the Plants vs. Zombies theme while creating 'Bad Guy.' Working alongside Schnur and co-producer Darrell Brown, The String Revolution developed the concept into an entirely new arrangement featuring internationally acclaimed cellist Tina Guo. The recording also includes original classical-inspired sections created by the band in the studio, making 'Bad Zombies' more than a traditional mashup—it is a bold new interpretation of both compositions.

With their collaborative spirit, diverse musical backgrounds, and endlessly inventive approach to arranging, The String Revolution continues to redefine what guitar music can be while inspiring audiences around the world.

About Tina Guo

GRAMMY and BRIT Female Artist of the Year nominee Tina Guo is known for her genre-fluidity as a virtuoso cellist, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, composer, and entrepreneur. One of the most recorded solo cellists of all time in Film, TV, and Game Soundtracks, Tina's recent projects include F1, DUNE, DUNE 2, Gran Turismo, Top Gun: Maverick, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Tina co-composed the Main Theme for Wonder Woman with Hans Zimmer.

She is also featured on the Soundtracks of Inception, Pirates of the Caribbean 5, Dunkirk, Boss Baby, Iron Man 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Batman v Superman, Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, The Lion King (2019), Sherlock Holmes, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Gemini Man, The Tomorrow War, The Monkey King 2, Clash of the Titans, Red Riding Hood, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, The Creator, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, CSI: NY, Vikings, The Borgias, His Dark Materials, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic (as Octavia), League of Legends, Blizzard's Diablo III and Hearthstone, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, 3, 5, and 6, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, Minecraft Legends, and more.

Tina has lectured on Music Entrepreneurship, Branding, and Financial Management at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, USC, Princeton University, and was featured on the Harvard Business School Online Business Insights Blog.

As a composer, she partnered exclusively with the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, writing a series of Soundtracks inspired by their destinations. Tina is an Official Brand Partner of Bentley Motors and composed the music for the Bentayga Hybrid SUV launch commercial. In March 2026, Tina designed a bespoke, one-of-a-kind Continental GTC as part of the 'Extraordinary Women' campaign together with Anna Lapwood and Sister Bliss. Tina has also composed music for Mercedes, Call of Duty: Ghosts MTX 4, WWE Smackdown, WWE Monday Night Raw, NHL Rivals, Chopped, Mission October on Fox Sports, Inside the PGA Tour, Road to Ferrari, and Against the Odds on the American Heroes Channel.

As a classical soloist, Tina has performed with the San Diego Symphony, the State of Mexico National Symphony, the Thessaloniki State Symphony in Greece, the Petrobras Symphony in Brazil, and the Vancouver Island Symphony. She has collaborated with violinist Midori Goto and completed four national tours of Mexico and Italy, performing the Shostakovich, Dvorak, Haydn, and Saint-Saëns Cello Concertos. Tina recently performed as soloist at the Vatican for Concerto con I Poveri, a charity concert with the Choir of the Diocese of Rome and the Nova Opera Orchestra.

With her Metal band, Tina headlined Wacken Open Air 2024, and her debut Solo Tour in Fall 2025 began on the Full Metal Cruise through Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Sweden, and Latvia, followed by a 12-date tour through China. She was the featured soloist in Hans Zimmer Live from 2016-2025. Tina also performed at the Premiere of Inception and has been featured in many Gaming events, including the Esports World Cup in 2025, where she performed the official theme song, as well as the remix with Alesso, 'Ascension', League of Legends World Championship, Comic-Con, Blizzcon, and Video Games Live. From 2011-2013, she was the featured Electric Cello Soloist in Cirque du Soleil's Michael Jackson 'The Immortal' World Tour, performing in sold-out arenas globally. Her performances have extended to collaborations with Skrillex, Diplo, Justin Bieber, Sabaton, Al Di Meola, and more. Tina joined Blues Legend Joe Bonamassa for his 2016 acoustic tour, culminating in two sold-out shows at Carnegie Hall, for which the live album topped the Blues Billboard Charts at #1.

She has appeared at the American Country Music Awards and American Music Awards with Carrie Underwood, on Dancing with the Stars with Carlos Santana and India Arie, Jimmy Kimmel Live with Ellie Goulding, the Lopez Show with Far East Movement, the Grammy Awards with the Foo Fighters, at the MTV Movie Awards, on American Idol, with the Battlestar Galactica Orchestra, at Sundance, the Playboy Mansion, and on the Ellen Show.

Tina can also be heard on the Soundtracks of Kung Fu Panda 3, Hancock, Battle: Los Angeles, The Hangover Part II, Predators, Pacific Rim, Fast Five, Arthur, No Strings Attached, Beginners, Public Enemies, Rango, The Rite, X-Men: First Class, Metal Lords, Your Highness, Yogi Bear, The Mentalist, Family Guy, American Dad, The Cleveland Show, King of the Hill, The Heartbreak Kid, Army of Thieves, Olympus Has Fallen, Escape Plan, Metal Lords, Thunder Force, Hagen, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, His Dark Materials, Sleepy Hollow, Seal Team, Dominion, Iron Chef, Extinction, Total War Pharaoh, Revelation Online by Chinese game giant Netease, and Journey, which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack.

She received a Grammy nomination in 2017 for Best New Age Album for 'Inner Passion' with pianist Peter Kater, as well as a Female Artist of the Year nominee at the 2018 Classic BRIT Awards.

Tina's musical education began at the age of 3 on the piano in Shanghai, China. After coming to America at 5, she began violin lessons with her mother and cello under her father's instruction, Lu-Yan Guo, at 7. Tina attended the University of Southern California's Thornton School of Music, studying classical cello performance with Eleonore Schoenfeld.

Tina performs on her Gand & Bernardel Cello (1878 Paris, France.) On electric cello, she performs on Yamaha SVC-210s. Tina also plays an Erhu made in Shanghai and Native American Flutes from the Navajo Nation. Tina's collection of rare, custom, and tribal instruments adds a unique touch to her music. Tina's prehistoric project THE WATER PHOENIX combines her love for Nordic Tribal music and Chinese prose. She is currently working on NANOWAR- a concept album set in the year 3000, featuring music that combines EDM, Darkwave, and Industrial Metal.

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Severance, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, Masters of the Universe, The Vampire Lestat, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.

THE STRING REVOLUTION previously won the Grammy Award for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for its version of Johnny Cash's FOLSOM PRISON BLUES featuring guitarist Tommy Emmanuel, part of a catalog that also includes reinterpretations of ROCKET MAN and ENGLISHMAN IN NEW YORK.

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