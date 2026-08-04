GRAMMY Museum's ON THE RED CARPET Exhibit to Add New Award-Worn Looks

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Grammy Museum has updated its ON THE RED CARPET exhibit with new outfits worn at recent and past Grammy Awards ceremonies. The refreshed display includes pieces from the 50th, 67th, and 68th Annual Grammy Awards, worn by artists such as Addison Rae, Amy Winehouse, Billie Eilish, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift. The exhibit is on view at the Grammy Museum at L.A. Live through spring 2027.

Event Details

About the Grammy Museum

The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to the collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people's diverse backgrounds and music's many genres, telling stories that inspire, and creative expression that leads change in the industry.

For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, 'like' the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...