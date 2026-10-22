BACKSTAGE ACCESS PRESENTS: MUSIC CITY Adds Lauren Alaina, Carly Pearce, Lee Brice to Lineup

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Backstage Access Presents: Music City continues to build momentum ahead of its Nashville debut, announcing seven additional artists and a lineup of participating wineries and event partners for its Nov. 15–18, 2026 experience. Bringing a taste of Napa to Nashville, the multi-day gathering will pair intimate live music with wine-country-inspired hospitality during one of country music's most celebrated weeks.

Newly announced artists include Lauren Alaina, Rhett Akins, Clayton Bellamy, Ana Cristina Cash, Mae Estes, Ian Flanigan, Cody Lohden, The Ransom Brothers, Cooper Riley, Christopher Shayne, and Amy Stroup, adding even more depth to an already impressive roster of established hitmakers, rising stars, and emerging talent.

The new additions join a previously announced lineup featuring Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Chase Rice, Flatland Cavalry, Matt Stell, Charlie Worsham, John Cooper Albright, Presley Aronson, Boomtown Saints, Six One Five Collective, Braison Cyrus, Sam Drysdale, Mack Geiger, Erin Grand, Brandon Helder, Braden Hull, Jordan Dane Johnson, Jet Jurgensmeyer, Alannah McCready, Lilly Moss, Tori Rose, MaRynn Taylor and XOLEX.

In addition to the expanded artist roster, Backstage Access Presents: Music City announced the Opry Trust Fund as a charitable partner, adding community and purpose to the multi-day gathering. Established to provide financial assistance to members of the country music community facing extraordinary needs, the Opry Trust Fund reflects the spirit of support and connection that has long defined Nashville's music industry. Following the success of its inaugural Napa Valley experience earlier this year, Backstage Access Presents is bringing the spirit of wine country to Music City, pairing Nashville's rich tradition of music and storytelling with the wine, hospitality and personal connections that helped define its debut. The result is a destination experience where discovering an artist and discovering a wine become part of the same shared occasion.

Participating wineries include Amizetta Estate Winery, Benevolent Neglect Wines, Robert Biale Vineyards, Bonita Bonita, Cuvaison Winery, Orin Swift Cellars, PEJU Winery, Rombauer Vineyards, Round Pond Estate Winery, Sleeping Giant Winery and Stressed Vines Cellars. Together, they bring a distinctive wine-country element to the Nashville gathering, complementing its intimate performances and curated hospitality. Additional event partners include Bearded Man Coffee, Leiper's Fork Distillery, Lucchese, Guitar Center, and Suerte Tequila.

Rather than following a conventional festival or conference format, the Nashville experience will feature intimate performances, songwriter rounds, curated hospitality, exclusive gatherings, and opportunities for meaningful interaction throughout the city.

During one of country music's most celebrated weeks, the event will bring together an eclectic mix of artists and industry leaders, offering opportunities for music discovery, collaboration, and relationship-building. The experience will culminate with a private CMA Awards watch party and celebration.

'One of the things that makes Backstage Access Presents so special is the opportunity to bring together artists at different stages of their careers and create an environment where genuine connections can happen,' said Bobbii Jacobs, Founder of Backstage Access Presents. 'We're thrilled to welcome these incredible new additions to our Music City lineup, and having the Opry Trust Fund involved as a charitable partner makes this experience even more meaningful. Nashville is a community that has always supported its own, and we're proud to celebrate that spirit while bringing people together through music.'

The upcoming Nashville installment follows the April debut of Backstage Access Presents: Napa Valley, which welcomed artists including Parker McCollum, Shinedown, Grace Potter, Ty Myers, The 502s, George Birge, Maggie Rose, Thelma & James and Emily Ann Roberts. Set against the backdrop of Napa Valley's wineries and estates, the inaugural event combined intimate live performances with elevated culinary experiences and opportunities for industry networking.

Founded by longtime music industry executive Bobbii Jacobs, Backstage Access Presents was created to foster deeper engagement among artists, industry decision-makers and partners through shared experiences in distinctive destinations. Its expansion to Nashville marks the next chapter for the growing event series.

About Backstage Access Presents

Backstage Access Presents is a destination-driven music and experiential event series created to bring artists, industry leaders, partners and tastemakers together through intimate performances, curated hospitality and meaningful shared experiences. Founded by veteran music executive Bobbii Jacobs, the series pairs music with distinctive destinations to create environments where discovery, conversation and connection can happen naturally. Following its inaugural Napa Valley experience in April 2026, Backstage Access Presents expands to Nashville with Backstage Access Presents: Music City, Nov. 15–18, 2026.

About the Opry Trust Fund

Created to care for those who have dedicated their lives to country music, the Opry Trust Fund offers financial assistance to entertainers, musicians, and industry professionals during times of need, emergency, or catastrophe. Through grants designed to address personal emergencies, medical challenges, natural disasters, and other unforeseen hardships, the Fund helps ensure that members of the country music community have access to critical support when they need it most.

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