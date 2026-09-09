Wade Forster and TREATY OAK REVIVAL debut CAN OF WORMS; tour starts this month

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Australian singer, songwriter and rodeo cowboy Wade Forster and country rock band Treaty Oak Revival have released a new song, 'Can of Worms,' out now. The single can be heard here, and the official music video is available to watch.

Of the collaboration, Forster shares, 'Treaty Oak Revival have been great mates and mentors to me, so getting to do a song with them was pretty special. We wrote it on the Sunshine Coast in Australia and recorded it in Baltimore in the U.S.'

'We saw this Aussie cowboy on the internet, with his band, ripping a killer cover of our song 'No Vacancy' and we knew we had to meet him,' shares Treaty Oak Revival. 'So when we did our first tour in Australia, we invited him and his band to hop on board! And that's when the friendship (and this song) was born! We love Wade, his music, his message, and how hard he works. We wrote this one together, in a hotel room, on the Sunny Coast, in the land down under. Hope y'all like it.'

Forster and Treaty Oak Revival will play a select number of shows together later this month, with stops at Virginia Beach's Veterans Amphitheater, Bristow's Jiffy Lube Live and Charlotte's Truliant Amphitheater.

About Wade Forster

Born and raised on a remote cattle station in outback Queensland, Australia, Wade Forster establishes himself as one of country music's most exciting new voices with the release of his new album, The Aftermath. Built on the tension between the chaos of his 2025 sophomore record, Gooseneck Party, and the clarity of the drive home, The Aftermath picks up exactly where Gooseneck Party left off. The fire's out, the dust has settled, and Forster is left navigating the aftermath of the night before.

The album is just the latest in a series of milestones for Forster, who is a finalist for the CMA's 2026 International Award, won the 2024 Toyota Star Maker and two Golden Guitar Awards for Male Artist of the Year and New Talent of the Year earlier this year. Now, he's in the midst of his extensive North American 'The Aftermath Tour,' with the majority of upcoming shows sold out. An electric live performer, Forster has sold out his debut Australian and U.S. headline tours, played storied venues including Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and Tulsa's legendary Cain's Ballroom, and shared stages with Cody Johnson, Treaty Oak Revival, Flatland Cavalry, The Lowdown Drifters and Shane Smith & The Saints. Even with over 100 million global streams to date, Forster is the same rodeo cowboy, telling real stories, sung by someone who's lived every line. For more information and full list of tour dates, visit www.wadeforster.com.

About Treaty Oak Revival

Hailed by Rolling Stone as 'one of the most exciting live experiences in all of music,' Treaty Oak Revival have risen from the oil fields of Odessa, TX to become one of the most formidable independent forces in modern country rock. Blending Southern grit, punk energy and red-dirt storytelling, the five-piece powerhouse built a rabid following the old-fashioned way, by touring relentlessly and releasing music on their own terms. Their first two albums, No Vacancy and Have A Nice Day, were both self-released and RIAA Gold-certified, producing one 2x Platinum-certified single, five Platinum-certified singles, and six Gold-certified singles. Their third studio album, West Texas Degenerate, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock and Americana/Folk Albums charts and has amassed over 600 million streams to date, contributing to more than 4 billion global streams overall and 9 million monthly Spotify listeners. With nominations from the Billboard Music Awards, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and the American Music Awards, a debut at the Grand Ole Opry, and major festival appearances at Stagecoach Festival, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Vans Warped Tour, Treaty Oak Revival continue to prove that arena-sized success doesn't require a major-label machine, just songs that hit hard and mean it.

Treaty Oak Revival & Wade Forster Tour Dates

September 17—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans Amphitheater

September 18—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live

September 19—Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater

Photo Credit: Paige Williams



Photo Credit: Paige Williams

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