Award-Winning Composer Inon Zur Scores 'Starfield'

EMMY award-winner and 3-time BAFTA nominated composer Inon Zur ('Fallout', 'Dragon Age', 'Prince of Persia') is scoring STARFIELD, the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of 'The Elder Scrolls' and 'Fallout' series. Set hundreds of years in our future, STARFIELD is an epic about hope, our shared humanity, and answering our greatest mystery. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom. Zur previously scored the 'Fallout' series and 'The Elder Scrolls: Blades' for the studio. The official teaser trailer for STARFIELD was released at a joint Microsoft Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase held during E3 2021, followed by a video introduction entitled 'Into the Starfield: The Journey Begins' - both featuring original music compositions by Zur. 'STARFIELD' will release November 11, 2022.

"One of the first things we start with on a project is the music. Our good friend and long-time collaborator Inon Zur has created a beautiful and wonderous score for STARFIELD. We can't wait to share more."

- Bethesda Game Studios

"I would like to invite you on an exciting new musical journey I've been on for the past several years. So looking forward to sharing our unique, classical sci-fi direction for STARFIELD. My admiration and thanks to the incomparable creative visionary Todd Howard, audio director extraordinaire Mark Lampert, and the entire BGS family, for their daring artistic ambition and the honor of entrusting me with scoring their next groundbreaking experience."

- Inon Zur, Composer

Inon Zur is internationally renowned for his emotionally dynamic original music scores for blockbuster video game franchises including 'Fallout', 'Dragon Age', 'Prince of Persia', and 'The Elder Scrolls', as well as the EMMY-winning documentary 'Saber Rock' and animated television shows including 'Power Rangers', 'Digimon' and 'Escaflowne'.

Zur's iconic themes and avant garde scores for the 'Fallout' video game series have been described as "Sophisticated and atmospheric" (Classic FM) and received two BAFTA nominations. His best-selling soundtrack for 'Fallout 4' is celebrated as one of the best original video game scores by BAFTA, The Game Awards, and Classic FM. Recently his original score for 'The Elder Scrolls: Blades' received top honors at the Hollywood Music In Media Awards.

Classically trained with a flair for powerful, melodic orchestral writing, Inon conducts and records world-class orchestras and his music is also performed in symphonic concerts around the globe. He has produced and collaborated with artists including Florence + The Machine ('Dragon Age 2') and is signed to Sony Music with his debut major label album release, Into The Storm.

For more information visit www.inonzur.com and www.starfieldgame.com.