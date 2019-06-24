Avril Lavigne Announces North American HEAD ABOVE WATER Tour

Today, Grammy-nominated, pop rock icon Avril Lavigne announces her first tour in 5 years. The 15-date North American Head Above Water tour will kick off on September 14 in Seattle, WA and will hit cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Boston before concluding in Philadelphia, PA on October 11.

The tour is in support of her critically acclaimed sixth studio album, Head Above Water, which debuted in the Top 10 following its release on February 15, 2019 via BMG listen here. Rolling Stone praised the album writing, Lavigne's never sounded stronger or more vocally confident, and Idolator applauds it, a triumphant return... vocally and lyrically, the release contains some of her best work to date

Fans can gain first access to the artist presale beginning Tuesday, June 25th at 10am local time. Artist presale registration begins now. Fans can register to get in line to get first access to tickets here: http://tnspk.co/j-DzKbA

Citi is the official presale credit card. As such, Citi Card Members can purchase tickets to most dates before the general public beginning Wednesday, June 26 @ 10am local time through Thursday, June 27 @ 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment - https://www.citientertainment.com/landing/avril_lavigne_2019. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 28 at 10am local time here.

$1 from each ticket will be donated to The Avril Lavigne Foundation. The Avril Lavigne Foundation supports people with Lyme Disease, serious illness or disabilities. Through programs and grants, it provides prevention resources, funds treatment and accelerates research in order to provide hope and transform lives.

Fans can visit https://avrillavigne.com for more details.





