Aviella Leads With Love on 'tell me what you're thinking'

Aviella introduces charming melodies and bold hooks on "tell me what you're thinking," a ripe mix of dynamic pop and dance floor grooves.

"tell me what you're thinking" is Aviella's third release via Dim Mak, following her 2020 debut single "Lean" alongside Sawyr and electro-pop anthem "Ain't Too Late." On her latest record, the singer/songwriter utilizes her riveting vocal prowess to narrate the complexities of love, relationships, and reciprocity. Produced by David Pietras (Axtone, SIZE, Protocol Recordings), the track's airy soundscape allows listeners to absorb Aviella's lyrics to the fullest extent.

"Oftentimes, our minds wander and lead us to overthink; however, 'valuing love' is enough to realize that some things in life are not worth giving up on." - Aviella

Aviella's ethereal dance sound continues to captivate her growing fanbase with every new release. In addition to her own records, Aviella is one of the most in-demand rising topliners in dance music today. Despite her fairly recent entrance into the industry, the singer/songwriter impressively boasts over fifty features and collaborations, including tracks with Slushii, Barclay Crenshaw and yetep.

