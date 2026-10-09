Avery Friedman Releases YOU MOVE Single, Announces UK/EU Tour

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Brooklyn (via Cleveland, OH) artist Avery Friedman has released the 'You Move' single and video, out now via Audio Antihero. It is her first new material since April 2025's 'New Thing,' her debut album. The single arrives ahead of her first European/UK tour, which begins October 31st with London Calling Festival in Amsterdam.

The track features collaborators connected to Told Slant and Florist. Released by Audio Antihero, whose roster also includes Frog, Josaleigh Pollett, and Darren Hayman, 'You Move' follows the acclaim 'New Thing' received from outlets including NPR Music, The Line of Best Fit, No Depression, Under the Radar, KLOF Mag, KEXP, and BBC.

Avery is set to appear as a guest on SubwayTakes on October 9th and has recorded an upcoming session for Brandy Melville. So far in October, she has opened for Mallory Hawk, Eliza McLamb, Slow Fiction, and Kip Berman (The Pains of Being Pure at Heart).

Speaking about 'You Move,' her upcoming second album, and the UK/EU tour, Avery Friedman said: 'You Move is about savoring the unexpected fruits that reveal themselves amid times of uprootedness. It is a song about putting trust in the glimmer of new love, and carefully sowing the seeds for it to sustain. Both thematically and sonically, it's about searching, surrendering and allowing yourself to relish. My hope is that 'You Move' invites people into the world of my soon-to-be-finished sophomore album – a world that encompasses a full-swing of emotionality, and lets loss and pleasure dance together. I'm so excited to share the song and video ahead of my first-ever UK and EU shows.'

Avery only began writing songs in the summer of 2023, and April 2025's 'New Thing' surprised journalists with its confidence and completeness, as Avery laid bare feelings of fear, queer joy, loss, and isolation. The album's sound was supported by collaborators James Chrisman (H. Pruz / Sister.) and Felix Walworth (Florist / Told Slant).

After the debut's release, Avery began work on her second record while remaining active recording radio sessions for WNYU, WVKR, and Brandy Melville. She also shared stages across the East Coast, West Coast, and Texas with Mt. Joy, Speedy Ortiz, Mallory Hawk, Hibou, Eliza McLamb, and Hudson Freeman at events promoted by WFUV, Defector Media, Antics Magazine, JC Live, and the Perrotin NY art gallery.

Aside from a demo contributed to 'Artists United for a Free Palestine—Vol. II' from Merciless Accelerating Rhythms last year, 'You Move' is the first new material from Avery since her debut, and it hints at big, bold sounds for her second album in 2027.

While songs like 'Flowers Fell' and 'Finger Painting' showcased a young artist who seemed to know exactly who she was from the first note, 'You Move,' with its video directed by London's Dylan Friese-Green, sees Avery glide with the playful self-assurance of a star. The song's lyrical lust and upbeat, pulsing, and layered crunch invite comparisons to the 'flirtatious mischief' of her second single, 'Photo Booth,' but when Avery breathes 'we're watering our wanting,' this desire doesn't feel like the same 'second adolescence' that she celebrated in her work last year.

Live Dates (UK / US / NL / DE)

Oct 11th - JC Live Afterparty @ Littlefield, Brooklyn, NY

Oct 31st - London Calling Festival, Amsterdam, NL

Nov 4th - The Elephants Head, London, UK

Nov 5th - Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield, UK

Nov 7th - Simple Things Festival, Bristol, UK

Nov 9th - Fulford Arms, York, UK

Nov 15th - Neue Zukunft, Berlin, DE

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