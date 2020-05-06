Avant Pop Artist Fifi Rong Shares Isolation Anthem 'Distance'

In the midst of the unprecedented times we're all experiencing, London-based singer/songwriter/producer FIFI RONG shares new single, 'Distance', hoping to offer some comfort for those who are suffering from the emotional effects of being apart from love ones due to self-isolation.

Listen below!

Fifi perfectly encapsulates the feeling of distance and isolation, through her intricately compelling vocals. With soft layers of guitars and bass, which creates a stripped-back feel, 'Distance' is the perfect escapism from lockdown as it invites us to fully immerse ourselves into the intimate ambiance of the song.

'Distance' follows her self-produced single, 'Love Is A Lonely Thing', where Fifi recently unveiled a short film to accompany the release. Taking inspiration from Wong Kar-Wai's romantic film, 'Mood For Love', the video features the multi-talented songstress narrating the events of a tragic love story, delivered in delicate and well-poised vocals.

Love Is A Lonely Thing' single was met with raving reviews from The Electricity Club, Fortitude Magazine, Resonate and many more. Previously, her pioneering fusion of Chinese influences and Western pop, which often takes on a melancholic feel, has generated attention from The Clash, Fader Magazine, Pigeon and Planes, BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 6 Music.

As an artist who is not afraid in expanding her musical horizons, Fifi has contributed to Skepta's Mercury Award-winning album, 'Konnichiwa' and electronic duo Yello's album, 'Toy'. Fifi reconnects with Yello and features on their current highly anticipated new album.

Available now on all major downloads and streaming sites, 'Distance' is part of a collection of individual love stories, which forms her upcoming Album, 'There Is A Funeral In My Heart, For Every Man I Loved'. The album boasts the boundary-pusher's signature sound of delicately crafted vocal led downtempo ballad.





