Ava Rowland's Latest Music Video 'Mama's Favorite Song' Premiered Today

Rising Country singer/songwriter Ava Rowland rings in the new year with the release of her latest single, "Mama's Favorite Song." This catchy ballad, written by Stan Ward and performed by Ava unites Christian and country to give us all something to believe in. "Mama's Favorite Song" highlights Ava's vocal range and intertwines her passion for music and faith. The single paints a familiar picture of understanding; sharing the light-hearted message that it is better to imagine a passed loved one singing their favorite song in heaven than to mourn their life on earth. "Mama's Favorite Song" is available to stream and download on all digital platforms now!

"I'm so excited to be releasing this single "Mama's Favorite Song." The story behind this song is a little different from my others. This song was written by Stan Ward in honor of his mother. I met him through working with Lane Frost Brand. I spent countless hours talking to him and his family on the phone learning about the kind of person his mother was and her love for Christ. Being a Christian myself, I feel honored to share her heart by releasing my first faith-based song. I hope you all love this song as much as I do," shares Ava.

"Mama's Favorite Song" is Ava's second single release with the distinguished PCG Artists Development Records based out of Nashville, Tennessee.

"Ava Rowland has an incredible ability to pull heartstrings and spin a story with her music and beautiful spirit. Her undeniable country roots are on full display and she continues to prove her worth on the platform with her latest single" says Bernard Porter, CEO of PCG Artists Development Records.

As we get into the swing of 2021, Ava remains a beacon of light, interacting regularly with fans on social media and working to bring the world optimism and faith through her music. The story behind "Mama's Favorite Song" provides all with a prolonged sense of hope detailing a relative who has passed, singing her favorite song in heaven as her loved ones recall happy memories from her life. Don't miss Ava continue to deliver relentless positivity and creative edge in, "Mama's Favorite Song."

