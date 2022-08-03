Australian Band Vacations Announce Fall Tour Including ACL Festival & Headlining Show At The Fonda

After 32 sold-out U.S. shows this spring, Australian band Vacations come back for the "Return To The Wild West Tour."

It kicks off with their first ever headlining date in Mexico on October 6th in Mexico City and includes a performance at Austin City Limits (Weekend Two) on October 14th, a special set at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe on the 21st, and wraps with three Southern California shows including The Fonda on the 25th and Pomona's Glass House on the 26th.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, and a full list of dates can be found below.

When asked about the run, lead singer Campbell Burns said, "We weren't expecting to be back so soon! Our fans mean the world to us, so it'll be exciting to return with a brand-new show, and finally be able to perform in Mexico for the first time."

A DIY affair from the get-go, the band Vacations formed in 2016 primarily as a songwriting vehicle for Campbell Burns along with band members Jake Johnson, Nate Delizzotti, and Joseph Van Lier. The group released their 2020 record, Forever In Bloom, as 2016's "Young" went viral for the first of several times on TikTok.

"Young" has since been certified Gold in the US, Canada, and Poland, and the hit single stayed on Spotify's Weekly Top 200 Song Chart for 11 weeks in 2022, racking up over 500 million+ streams globally and over 1.1m Shazam's.

Vacations Tour Dates

* Support from Jackie Hayes

October 6th - Foro Indie Rocks - - Mexico City

October 11th - The Aztec - - - San Antonio *

October 12th - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall - Dallas *

October 14th - Austin City Limits - - Austin

October 15th - House Of Blues - - Houston *

October 18th - Lowbrow Palace - - El Paso *

October 19tH - Congress Plaza - - Tucson *

October 21st - Meow Wolf - - Santa Fe *

October 22nd - Crescent Ballroom - - Phoenix *

October 23rd - Music Box - - San Diego *

October 25th - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles *

October 26th - Glass House - - Pomona *