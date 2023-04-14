Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Australian Band VACATIONS Return With New Single 'Next Exit'

“Next Exit” is written while on their first sold-out tour of the States in early 2022.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Platinum-selling Australian band Vacations share their new single, "Next Exit," written while on their first sold-out tour of the States in early 2022. Produced by lead singer Campbell Burns and John Velasquez (Zella Day, Gatlin), "Next Exit" is the first single from the band since their 2020 album, Forever In Bloom, and follows a breakout 2022 year with two sold-out tours of the US and Mexico and over 700 million streams in the calendar year alone.

Burns says of the new single, "It was one of the first songs I started writing for the next album. I was at a recording studio in Austin during our first (sold-out) US tour and just had the intro. The idea sat with me for a few months, and I'd keep revisiting it, trying to see if I could interpret something new. There was one session where everything clicked. Songwriting is therapeutic in that sense, sometimes I don't entirely understand it, and I need to just sit with it for a moment to take it all in."

He adds, "Conceptually, it takes on the idea of being stuck in a loop of repetitive behaviour. Feeling stagnant and unsure of the future ahead. You could easily draw this to us as a band navigating COVID, or on a more personal level with relationships between friends or romantic partners. I always like the idea of multiple interpretations. You can have your own meaning, and I can have mine. Together, we still connect over the music."

Vacations' Jake Johnson wrote and acted as creative director, with LA-based Nicole Lipp directing the video. Inspired by classic cinema, the band chose to shoot on 16mm film to ensure they captured the aesthetic they were looking for.

Jake adds, "making the video was like getting this massive weight off my chest. There were a lot of strong feelings that needed to come out and be expressed after the last several years and everything that has happened to us as both people and artists. It was a really wonderful, cathartic experience, and the filming was unlike anything we've ever attempted before."

A DIY affair from the get-go, the band Vacations formed in 2016 primarily as a songwriting vehicle for Campbell Burns, Burns later adding band members Jake Johnson, Nate Delizzotti, and Joseph Van Lier. Their song "Young" is certified Gold in Canada, Australia, and Poland, and was certified Platinum in the U.S. in early 2023.

Their single "Telephones" is also certified Gold in the US, with the band racking up over 1 billion streams globally and over 1.1m Shazam's. Their two sold-out U.S. tours included performances at Austin City Limits, Elsewhere (Hall), Meow Wolf, and even saw them go from The Roxy (500 cap) to The Fonda (1,200 cap) in a matter of months. Catch them next on their sold-out tour in the UK starting in May.



Khamari Announces Debut Album A Brief Nirvana & Shares New Single Right My Wrongs Photo
Khamari Announces Debut Album 'A Brief Nirvana' & Shares New Single 'Right My Wrongs'
Khamari grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, MA. His artistry wraps his powerfully earnest songwriting around contemporary sonics. Skilled as a vocalist and musician, Khamari's music is distilled from influences ranging as wide as The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, and Sly Stone, to Kid Cudi, and Mac Miller.
Cannons Share New Single Loving You Ahead of Coachella Debut Photo
Cannons Share New Single 'Loving You' Ahead of Coachella Debut
Marking the group’s first offering of new music since their 2022 album Fever Dream, 'Loving You' builds on CANNONS’ signature sound. The track arrives alongside an Anastasia Delmark-directed official video. Shot in Los Angeles, the visual encapsulates the song’s themes of self-acceptance and freedom from inhibition.
Defiant Presents Drops New EP President Obandman Photo
Defiant Presents Drops New EP 'President Obandman'
Defiant Presents, a collective that includes some of the leading figures in New York- and Tri-State-based drill and club music (Bandmanrill, Sha EK, MC Vertt, and Kenzo B) release their debut EP, President OBandman. The three-song package, which includes guest appearances by fellow burgeoning stars D4M Sloan and 24Lefteye.
David Kushner Shares Daylight Photo
David Kushner Shares 'Daylight'
David Kushner has shared his new single, “Daylight” produced by Rob Kirwan (Hozier, “Take Me To Church”), available now at all DSPs and streaming services. A music video from Altar8 Studio takes us to a woodland church where fire, water, air, and ash find David pensive and soulful. The video directed by Luke Shaw and Landon Juern premieres.

