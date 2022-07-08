Australian Artist & Activist Jack River Shares Summery New Single

Australian artist Jack River is excited to share her new single "Real Life," a driving, sun-drenched track that marks the dawn of a new era for her. Endless summer skies, dancing with friends in the sea, taking long-distance lovers outside for the first time.

These are the things Jack River (aka Holly Rankin) futilely dreamed about when it felt like the world was spinning out of control. She explains, "'Real Life' is the 90's-esque dreamland I needed to take a trip to, in the depths of never-ending lockdowns. Amidst the gloom, I wanted to feel a peculiar and perfect summer, even if just for 3 minutes."

"Real Life" transports you to a strange paradise, an intoxicating hallucination of an ideal summer. It's a kaleidoscopic blend of echo-chamber pop vocals, frenzied trumpets, and psychedelic distortion that retreats from reality - where the grass isn't always greener. Drawing inspiration from a bygone decade of carefree illusion, it nods to 90's acts Primal Scream and LEN, and has the energy of Hot Chocolate's 'You Sexy Thing'.

Written and co-produced with long-time collaborator Xavier Dunn, with further co-production from Lewis Stephenson, the only goal was to make the listener feel good and depart the unsettling present. The video, directed by award-winning filmmaker W.A.M. Bleakley (DMA's, Brian Jonestown Massacre), is an explosion of caustic summer symbolism.

With over 66 million streams and multiple Platinum and Gold singles, Jack River is a force to be reckoned with. Her debut album Sugar Mountain earned 3 x ARIA Award nominations, including Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Best Pop Release and Engineer of the Year; an AIR nomination for Best Independent Pop Album; and saw Holly Rankin nominated for Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year at the APRA Awards.

Jack River has not only proved herself as a powerhouse musician in recent years but also as a voice for change. She spearheaded several large-scale activations in Australia including Our Soundtrack Our Stories initiative alongside ARIA championing homegrown music; hosted the Visions Of Us event in conjunction with the Sydney Opera House to unite voices of climate activism, First Nations leaders, and young artists; and is a passionate advocate for human rights.

Next month, Jack River will be returning to the stage, with two very special headline shows at Melbourne's Northcote Social Club and Sydney's Oxford Art's Factory.

Watch the new music video here: