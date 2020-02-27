August Burns Red Drop New Song 'Bones'

August Burns Red just dropped the new song "Bones" from their upcoming eighth full length, Guardians, out April 3 on Fearless Records.



Listen below!



"'Bones' is a song about taking a step back and realizing that we need to preserve different cultures...even ones you may not agree with," the band says. "Musically, it's thrashy and hopefully catchy enough to be stuck in your head for days."



Check out August Burns Red's new feature over at Forbes.



The two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated Pennsylvania quintet-JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [lead vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass]-recently shared the comic book-inspired video for the new song "Defender."



"Guardians is the culmination of a complete and total team effort," said Brubaker upon announcing Guardians. "Dustin and I collaborated musically more than we ever have before. Jake and Brent collaborated vocally more than they ever have before. Matt bounced more drum ideas off of us than we could even comprehend. It was the most time we've ever spent in the studio on one album. We're all so proud of this record, and we can't wait to share it with the world."



August Burns Red will embark on a tour with Killswitch Engage and Light the Torch this spring in support of Guardians. All ABR tour dates are below.



GUARDIANS TRACK LISTING:

"The Narrative"

"Bones"

"Paramount"

"Defender"

"Lighthouse"

"Dismembered Memory"

"Ties That Bind"

"Bloodletter"

"Extinct by Instinct"

"Empty Heaven"

"Three Fountains"



AUGUST BURNS RED ON TOUR:

WITH KILLSWITCH ENGAGE + LIGHT THE TORCH:

3/10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

3/11 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

3/12 - Louisville, KY - Diamonds Bar & Grill*

3/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

3/14 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

3/15 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz

3/17 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

3/18 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

3/20 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

3/21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

3/23 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

3/24 - Los Angeles - The Welters

3/25 - Riverside, CA - Municipal Auditorium

3/26 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

3/28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

3/29 - Boise, ID - Revolution

3/31 - Salt Lake CIty, UT - Complex

4/1 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

4/2 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA*

4/3 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

4/4 - Chicago, IL - Radius

4/5 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

4/6 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

4/8 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

4/9 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY*

4/10 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

4/11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

4/12 -House of Blues - Boston

*ABR Only





