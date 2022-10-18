Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
August Burns Red Announce 'Christmas Burns Red 2022'

Oct. 18, 2022  

Grammy-nominated five-piece AUGUST BURNS RED - JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass] - have announced the third annual Christmas Burns Red.

The 2022 edition takes place December 16 + 17 at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, PA. Details regarding tickets, VIP packages, and lodging can be found here.

August Burns Red will headline both nights. It's the band's first time performing two nights at Freedom Hall. Previous years found the band playing a smaller kick-off show in a club setting and following with a show at Freedom Hall.

December 16 will also be "Solid State Day" and features a lineup of bands from the Solid State Record roster. ABR's set for this show will be comprised exclusively of material from their Solid State catalog.

"Christmas Burns Red is an event we've worked so hard to make better each year," the band says. "This is our first year doing two days in Freedom Hall and we can't wait to watch all these awesome and talented bands play across the weekend. These shows are always the highlight of ABR's year. We look forward to making new memories with everyone in December!"

The daily lineups

DECEMBER 16:
August Burns Red
Norma Jean
Silent Planet
Phinehas
Becoming the Archetype
Earth Groans

DECEMBER 17:
August Burns Red
Erra
Shadow of Intent
Brand of Sacrifice
Invent Animate
Convictions


