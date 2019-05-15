August 08 Releases SIMPLE PLEASURES

Breakout urban artist and critically acclaimed songwriter AUGUST 08, releases new song Simple Pleasures on May 15 via Red Bull Records/88rising. A pop-centric dance infused track, Simple Pleasures features standout lyricism and a radio-friendly chorus unmistakably penned by AUGUST 08. Simple Pleasuresis the second official single released by AUGUST 08 via Red Bull Records/88rising, a follow-up to international hit song 'Blood on My Hands' released in January.



Prior to this year, AUGUST 08 released his FATHER EP and performed as a featured act on the sold-out 88 Degrees & Rising Tour - a 17-city North American tour featuring 88rising artists. AUGUST 08 began his career as a highly acclaimed songwriter responsible for penning hit songs for chart topping artists like DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, G-Eazy, and many more.



Most recently, AUGUST 08 was a headline performer during the 88rising set at the Red Bull Music Festival in Tokyo, Japan and is slated to perform at the upcoming "Head in the Clouds' music festival on August 17.



The single Simple Pleasures is available on digital streaming services and released on Wednesday, May 15.



To listen to the Simple Pleasures: CLICK HERE





