Audrey Powne Drops 'Feed The Fire' Single From Forthcoming 'From The Fire' LP

Feed the Fire is the lead single from multi-instrumentalist Audrey Powne's forthcoming From the Fire LP and what an introduction it is to the Melbourne based artist's much anticipated debut album. Building on Audrey's already impressive international reputation as a performer and session musician, she has received plaudits from Gilles Peterson, Maceo Parker and Masta Ace amongst others.

With music and lyrics composed by Audrey, Feed the Fire is a track written in response to the Australian bushfires of 2019 and their undeniable link to the climate crisis and the Government's unwillingness to acknowledge this connection.

Combining dramatic strings with a powerful and emotion fueled vocal, a dark harmony and a climactic trumpet solo Feed The Fire is a track that fuses a Neo-Soul and Jazz feel with a tough drum break and a production that I reminiscent of the quality of a Charles Stepney track.

With Audrey combining composition and lyric writing duties with trumpet, vocals and string arrangements on Feed the Fire, it is very much her production values evident here. This wonderful single package will also include the instrumental version not available on the vinyl LP and remixes by BBE stalwarts Atjazz and the New York maestros musclecars.

Both remixes showcase Atjazz and musclecars signature styles at honing in on moods and rhythms in Audrey's composition and translating them into certified dancefloor bangers. Definitely tracks needed for any serious DJ's cannon in 2024.

Listen to the new single here: