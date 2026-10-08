Audrey Hobert Directs Music Video for 'Phoebe,' Debuting Today

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Audrey Hobert has unveiled the official music video for 'Phoebe.' Hobert directed the video, which was shot along the California coast this fall. A fan-favorite track, 'Phoebe' has become one of the most anticipated moments of Hobert's live show and was a standout of Hobert's NPR Tiny Desk performance this summer.

https://audreyhobert.lnk.to/phoebevideo

Hobert played three back-to-back, sold-out nights at New York's Brooklyn Paramount last week to kick off her biggest headline run to date. After another sell-out at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium this week, she's set for two nights at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago and Austin City Limits this weekend before closing the tour out at Oakland's Fox Theater next week.

While in New York last week, Hobert also stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Brooklyn, where she performed 'Chateau' in her second late-night appearance.

Hobert's landmark year continues with the news that she will support Charli xcx on her 2027 tour, playing arenas across the U.K. and Europe, including London's The O2 and Paris' Accor Arena. This summer, Hobert appeared on NPR Tiny Desk, commanded some of the biggest festival stages—including All Points East, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands—and celebrated the one-year anniversary of her debut album, Who's the Clown?

Released last summer to immediate widespread acclaim, Who's the Clown? continues to win new fans worldwide. Lead single 'Sue me,' now certified Gold and declared by Billboard the 'definitive summer '26 anthem,' has grown sixfold since May, while Hobert's overall catalog streams have nearly quadrupled in the same period. The hit single has spent 18 weeks on the UK's Official Singles Chart, peaking at #21 last month.

A lifelong singer, musical theatre devotee, dancer and writer, Audrey Hobert has long been developing her creative voice across disciplines. A true one-woman show, she fully realizes all aspects of her music from start to finish—writing songs, singing, directing and editing music videos. Brought to life with the help of production partner Ricky Gourmet, Who's the Clown?—the first collection of songs Audrey ever wrote for herself—represents her exploration of her own creative vision. More from Hobert is imminent.

Audrey Hobert Live

*supporting Charli xcx

Oct 8 – The Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

Oct 9 – The Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

Oct 11 – Austin City Limits – Austin, TX

Oct 13 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

Feb 13 – 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland*

Feb 15 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, Scotland*

Feb 17 – Co-op Live – Manchester, England*

Feb 19 – The O2 – London, England*

Feb 20 – The O2 – London England*

Feb 22 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands*

Feb 24 – Accor Arena – Paris, France*

Photo Credit: Audrey Hobert



Photo Credit: Audrey Hobert

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