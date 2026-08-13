Audrey Hobert Plays NPR Tiny Desk, Sets Fall Tour Through Oct. 13

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Audrey Hobert appeared on NPR Tiny Desk, performing five songs from her debut album WHO'S THE CLOWN? as the record approaches its one-year anniversary on August 15. The album, released last summer, has continued to draw new listeners, and the Tiny Desk set arrives during a summer in which Hobert's overall streaming numbers have grown substantially, driven in part by her single Sue me.

Hobert performed five of her biggest tracks from the record, which will turn one this Saturday, August 15. The album was released last summer to immediate widespread acclaim and continues to win new fans worldwide.

The Tiny Desk performance arrives amidst a landmark summer for Hobert. Her overall catalog streams have nearly quadrupled since May, led by hit single 'Sue me,' which Billboard has declared the 'definitive summer '26 anthem.' The track has grown sixfold since May and has claimed the #90 spot on the Hot 100, marking Hobert's first appearance on the chart.

Hobert recently confirmed her biggest headline shows to date for this fall, making her return to play three nights at New York's Brooklyn Paramount—which sold out instantly—Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, two nights at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago and Oakland's Fox Theater. The dates follow her completely sold-out Staircase to Stardom world tour and a run of festival stops including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Hinterland and Outside Lands, with Austin City Limits still to come.

A lifelong singer, musical theatre devotee, dancer and writer, Audrey Hobert has long been developing her creative voice across disciplines. A true one-woman show, she fully realizes all aspects of her music from start to finish—writing songs, singing, directing and editing music videos. Brought to life with the help of production partner Ricky Gourmet, Who's the Clown?—the first collection of songs Audrey ever wrote for herself—represents her exploration of her own creative vision. More from Hobert is imminent.

Audrey Hobert Live

August 21––Pukkelpop––Hasselt, BE

August 22––All Points East––London, U.K.

August 24––O2 Academy––Leeds, U.K.

August 26––Mountford Hall––Liverpool, U.K.

August 28––FORWARDS––Bristol, U.K.

August 29––Electric Picnic––Co. Laois, IE

August 31––Superbloom––Munich, DE

September 29––Brooklyn Paramount––Brooklyn, NY

September 30––Brooklyn Paramount––Brooklyn, NY

October 1––Brooklyn Paramount––Brooklyn, NY

October 4––Austin City Limits––Austin, TX

October 6––Ryman Auditorium––Nashville, TN

October 8––The Riviera Theatre––Chicago, IL

October 9––The Riviera Theatre––Chicago, IL

October 11––Austin City Limits––Austin, TX

October 13––Fox Theater––Oakland, CA

Hobert's fall itinerary includes three nights at Brooklyn Paramount on September 29, 30 and October 1, followed by stops at Austin City Limits, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, two nights at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago and a show at Oakland's Fox Theater on October 13. The dates follow a sold-out Staircase to Stardom world tour and a run of festival appearances at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Hinterland and Outside Lands.

Photo Credit: Michael Zamora/NPR



Photo Credit: Michael Zamora/NPR

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