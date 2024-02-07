Atlanta Indie Quintet The Future Babes Return With New Single 'Don't'

“Don't” was recorded at Madison Studios in Atlanta, once again with Tanner Hendon and Wyatt Oates producing/engineering.

Feb. 07, 2024

Atlanta Indie Quintet The Future Babes Return With New Single 'Don't'

Atlanta's The Future Babes unveiled the first song from their much anticipated latest studio recordings last fall, in the infectious “Every Step I Take.”

Today, the band return with a new single, “Don't,” out via Madison Records, along with another uproarious video from director Nick Rhodes. The tracks laid back, down on your luck vibes, are lifted by its buoyant keyboard line and knowing everything will turn out alright.

Discussing the single, vocalist/keyboardist Ian Klin stated, “‘Don't' is about being young and heartbroken and unable to stay with someone despite caring a lot about them. The song was written during an emotional break up in my early 20s. I felt blindsided and unable to process. The lyrics are dramatic because at that time everything felt heavy and surreal. In contrast, the music behind the lyrics is upbeat and lighthearted as if to say that there are better days ahead despite what you may be going through.”

“Don't” was recorded at Madison Studios in Atlanta, once again with Tanner Hendon and Wyatt Oates producing/engineering. “We had been playing “Don't” live and had a demo based around the rhythmic piano part and Carson's layered guitar arrangements,” continued Kiln. “In the studio, Tanner and Wyatt were always full of ideas and willing to experiment. The sessions are always lighthearted but fast-paced, and we try out a lot of different parts and sounds to find what feels right. We're excited to release ‘Don't' and looking forward  to sharing more of what we've been working on in the months to come.”

Ian Klin, vocalist/lead guitarist Carson Fleischman, and drummer McClain Hendon were in high school when they first began writing and recording together. The three played around Atlanta and the southeast for years and eventually released their self-titled debut EP in 2016. The single “Cold Blooded” was featured on radio stations across the U.S., including KROQ-Los Angeles, KXRN-Laguana Beach, 99X-Atlanta, KACV-Amarillo, KJEE-Santa Barbara, as well as stations in Germany and more! With the initial success of the EP, the band toured relentlessly, and was invited to play at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Florida.

As various members began attending different colleges and working different jobs, the band continued writing songs and recording demos. After the COVID lockdowns, the band re-grouped and was ready to start recording their new songs. They jumped into Madison Studios with Hendon and Oates to record the new material. With so many new songs and an evolving sound, the process was new and fresh, but time consuming. Eventually, the group got 18 new songs recorded.

The Future Babes are now back and are better than ever, adding in bassist Dustin Williams and guitarist Dylan Berresford into the mix. “Every Step I Take” and “Don't” will be followed by more new music throughout 2024, along with live dates across the U.S. Keep posted!

Check out the new single here:

Photo Credit: Braxton Watts 



