Astralux Arrives with New Single 'Desert Dream'

“Desert Dream” is available for streaming on music platforms worldwide.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Rock band Astralux have unveiled their new single, "Desert Dream." Thrilling, powerful, and enigmatic, the track is a sonic journey through the surreal and inspiring places we travel when the "Sun goes away." The single is available for streaming now.

"The creation of the song itself almost feels like a dream," explains Will Schlich, guitarist and vocalist for the band. "It started as a simple jam to warm up during a rehearsal, but as soon as we found that beat, the rest of the song came pouring out of us in a frenzy. In many ways, it's the culmination of all our chaotic, creative energy."

"Desert Dream" arrives as the latest release from Astralux's forthcoming self-titled debut album due out later this year. Self-produced by the band in collaboration with engineer Tyler Lyons of Midnight Village, the track blends searing guitar riffs with a powerful shuffle beat and desert imagery into an indelible rock anthem.

"In some ways, it represents the truest expression of the sound we've been chasing," bassist Cam Fadl shares. "The song is a blend of the influences and inspirations that make us... us." Like previous releases "Nocturnal" and "Speaker for the Dead," the song was recorded at legendary Sunset Sound Studios and mixed/mastered by Grammy Award winners Jon Kaplan and Dave McNair.

For Astralux, a band whose name translates to "starlight," music has always been about freedom. "I believe starlight has a deeper meaning, being the source of all creation," explains drummer Michael Lieberman. "We stand out because we're really writing music for ourselves." Their music is a collaborative process, showcasing the eclectic mix of musical styles that inspire the band with each song they release.

Introduced through a mutual ex-girlfriend, Lieberman and Schlich instantly formed a unique musical chemistry. Joined by bassist Fadl shortly after, they began writing music sparked by their collective creativity. The addition of guitarist Tai Ayres cemented the group's lineup, and Astralux has been a fixture in the Los Angeles music scene ever since-- playing venues like The Whisky a Go Go, The Viper Room, The Mint, and most recently, a showcase with Breaking Sound.

Astralux is a close-knit band that brings together fierce, back-to-basics guitar riffs and infectious rhythms that have audiences dancing, thrashing, and head-banging to each song they write. "Desert Dream" combines those elements with a layered, complex lyrical tapestry, giving them a sound akin to The Black Keys, Queens of the Stone Age, and Tame Impala. "Desert Dream" is available for streaming on music platforms worldwide.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo: Andrzej Liguz

