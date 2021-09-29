Ashnikko Releases Singles 'Panic Attacks in Paradise' and 'Maggots'

On the heels of her explosive mixtape "DEMIDEVIL", blue-haired alt-pop superstar Ashnikko (she/they) returns with two arresting new singles, "Panic Attacks In Paradise" and "Maggots," taking listeners into the two varying sides of her journey to stardom thus far.

"Panic Attacks in Paradise" comments on the notion you can't be in pain if you are living your dream, while "Maggots" is filled with angst as the pop-agitator refuses to be beaten down as they wrap themselves in protective gear ready to go to battle.

The two singles follow Ashnikko's recent collaboration with Lady Gaga on her record-breaking remix album Dawn of Chromatica, which saw Ashnikko reimagine "Plastic Doll," giving new life to the empowering bop.

Ashnikko has gathered north of 1.7 billion total career streams to date, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. She most recently performed to packed crowds at this year's top summer festivals, including Reading and Leeds and Life is Beautiful, before embarking on a completely sold-out U.S. run this fall.

Listen to the new songs here: