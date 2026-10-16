Ashley Cooke to Release Holiday EP WRAPPED

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Country hitmaker Ashley Cooke will release her first-ever holiday EP, wrapped — a five-song project arriving November 6 via Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music. Kicking off the countdown to Christmas, Cooke is premiering wrapped's blissed-out title track today. Listeners can pre-order/pre-save wrapped and listen to 'wrapped' now.

One of two all-new original songs on the EP, 'wrapped' summons all the dreamy nostalgia of Christmas while adding a playful dose of holiday romance. Written by Cooke, Lauren Hungate, Jimmy Robbins, Alysa Vanderheym, and Ben Williams, the starry-eyed love song imagines a snowed-in Christmas spent cozied up with someone who makes the whole world melt away (from the chorus: 'like paper on a present / red velvet ribbon / tied around somethin' new / you're wrapped around me / I'm wrapped around you'). With production from Jacob Durrett (Morgan Wallen, Cole Swindell), 'wrapped' instantly channels the pure joy of a magical Christmas night, pairing the gentle shimmer of Sleigh Bells with warm guitar tones, tender Dobro melodies, and beautifully laid-back grooves — a perfect backdrop to Cooke's carefree yet soulful vocal work.

Opening on another original track (the sweetly flirty 'secret santa'), wrapped also includes Cooke's own renditions of three classic holiday songs: 'have yourself a merry little christmas,' 'jingle bell rock,' and 'silent night (with the cooke family).' In a particularly personal touch, 'silent night' features vocals from several of Cooke's family members, adding a poignant sense of togetherness to the time-honored Christmas carol. Lighting up every moment with her radiant vocals and gorgeously breezy sound, wrapped ultimately brings a one-of-a-kind energy to the fast-approaching holiday season.

Tonight (10/16) at the Knitting Factory in Boise, ID, Cooke continues the baby blues world tour — a global headline run in support of her acclaimed self-titled sophomore album. Taking its name from her current Country radio hit 'baby blues,' the 31-date trek will head overseas early next year and stop at iconic UK venues like Koko in London (1/29). Currently scheduled through February 25 at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the baby blues world tour now includes three newly added dates: Elevation in Grand Rapids, MI (2/11), Varsity Theater in Minneapolis, MN (2/12), and Bogart's in Cincinnati, OH (2/13). For more information, visit ashleycooke.com.

About Ashley Cooke

One of Country's most magnetic young storytellers, Ashley Cooke made her unforgettable debut with 2023's shot in the dark and soon scored her first Country radio No. 1 with 'your place' — a GOLD-certified, Billboard Hot 100-charting hit that later won a 2024 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year. With a voice that carries both tenderness and quiet confidence, she's since garnered nominations for New Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. While building up an acclaimed body of work including 2025's ace — a nine-song project featuring her Country radio smash 'the hell you are' and longtime fan favorite 'baby blues' (a No. 1 hit on SiriusXM The Highway's Hot 30 Countdown) — Cooke has collaborated with major artists ranging from Pop superstar Joe Jonas ('All I Forgot') to Country hitmaker Brantley Gilbert ('Over When We're Sober'). Known for her emotionally charged and high-energy live show, she's also toured with heavy-hitters like Luke Bryan, Parker McCollum, Kane Brown, and Jon Pardi. As her profile continues to rise, Cooke made a cameo appearance in March on CBS' Marshals (the newly launched spinoff of the blockbuster Western saga Yellowstone), just before heading overseas for C2C: Country to Country 2026 (including a performance at the iconic O2 Arena in London). Following the release of her self-titled sophomore album, she recently embarked on the baby blues world tour — a 31-date global headline run continuing through February 25 at the legendary Ryman Auditorium.

Tracklist

secret santa

wrapped

have yourself a merry little christmas

jingle bell rock

silent night (with the cooke family)

Photo Credit: Brayln Kelly Smith



Photo Credit: Brayln Kelly Smith

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