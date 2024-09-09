Ashley Cooke Extends Highly Anticipated 'your place Tour' With New Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Building on the success of her first No.1 Country radio hit, “your place,” earlier this summer, Ashley Cooke is extending her highly anticipated your place Tour with eight new dates across major U.S. cities. Kicking off on Oct. 23 in Seattle, Wash., the Big Loud / Back Blocks Music country songstress will now headline 25 cities nationwide this fall and winter, joined by special guest Greylan James. General onsale for the new dates begins this Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. local time at ashleycooke.com.

Cooke's “feel good, I don't need you anthem” (Holler), “your place” notched the No. 1 spot on Country Aircheck/MediaBase in June, making “your place” the second single to reach No.1 from a female artist at Country radio in 2024. Cooke is also the highest charted solo female in 2024 on Billboard Country Airplay, only taking the “promising Nashville up-and-comer” (Los Angeles Times) a short 26 weeks from debut to peak. “your place” also earned Cooke her first-ever CMT Music Award win for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year before going on to securing a nomination for ACM New Female Artist of the Year.

The Fla. native's first full-length headlining tour in 2023, the shot in the dark Tour, saw Cooke performing over 33 shows nationwide. Throughout her career, Cooke has shared the stage with country juggernauts such as Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, Brett Young, Jordan Davis and many more. Ahead of the your place Tour, you can find Cooke thrilling fans on the road with Scotty McCreery and Parker McCollum before embarking on the Canadian leg of Jordan Davis' DAMN GOOD TIME Tour.

With momentum building like never before, the newly minted MusicRow Breakthrough Artist-Writer of the Year just wrapped her loaded festival season, performing at some of the country's hottest festivals including Windy City Smokeout, Faster Horses, Country Boom, Country Summer and more. With more than 430M on demand artist streams and recognition from iHeart, Spotify, the Grand Ole Opry and CMT, Cooke is quickly establishing herself as one of country music's quickest rising females. Stay up to date with the latest news and more exciting announcements by visiting ashleycooke.com and following along on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok @theashleycooke.

your place Tour dates with special guest Greylan James:

Oct. 23, 2024 in Seattle, Wash. at Tractor Tavern

Oct. 24, 2024 in Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory

Oct. 25, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot

Oct. 26, 2024 in Denver, Colo. at Bluebird Theater

Nov. 2, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. at Druid City Music Hall

Nov. 3, 2024 in Dothan, Ala. at National Peanut Festival

Nov. 7, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. at PBR Big Sky Bar

Nov. 8, 2024 in West Peoria, Ill. at Crusens **

Nov. 9, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minn. at Fine Line Music Café

Nov. 14, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. at Mercury Ballroom **

Nov. 15, 2024 in Wyandotte, Mich. at District 142 **

Nov. 16, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Bogarts

Jan. 30, 2025 in Tallahassee, Fla. at The Moon

Jan. 31, 2025 in Fort Myers, Fla. at The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

Feb. 1, 2025 in Sanford, Fla. at Tuffy's Music Box

Feb. 6, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Okla. at Beer City Music Hall

Feb. 7, 2025 in Dallas, Texas at House of Blues - Cambridge Room **

Feb. 13, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio at The Bluestone

Feb. 14, 2025 in Chicago, Ill. at Joe's Bar on Weed St.

Feb. 15, 2025 in Indianapolis, Ind. at 8 Seconds Saloon **

Feb. 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tenn. at Brooklyn Bowl

Feb. 26, 2025 in New York, N.Y. at Gramercy Theatre

Feb. 27, 2025 in Boston, Mass. at Paradise Rock Club **

Feb. 28, 2025 in Uncasville, Conn. at The Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun **

March 1, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at Stage AE **

** indicates newly added date

Photo credit: John Shearer

Comments